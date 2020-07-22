Apartment List
/
VA
/
greenbriar
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

135 Apartments for rent in Greenbriar, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Greenbriar apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
13116 MOSS RANCH LN
13116 Moss Ranch Lane, Greenbriar, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Improved price...now $2800! 4BR/2BA Charming Ranch style home with new carpeting, paint, roof, siding and shutters. Large living and dining room, eat-in kitchen and very large family room.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN
12716 Dogwood Hills Lane, Greenbriar, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Breathtaking 3-Level Townhouse with attached Garage! Backs to Woods! Wood Floors on main level, Granite Counters! Large Deck and Fenced Yard! Beautiful walk-out Basement with Built-ins and Gas Fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Greenbriar
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
42 Units Available
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
956 sqft
Modern floor plans with bay windows, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with pool, sundeck, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Easy access to jogging trails and Vienna Metro.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
40 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 12:15 PM
$
12 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1314 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
15 Units Available
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir, Fair Lakes, VA
Studio
$1,546
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,734
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,309
1097 sqft
Sleek and modern layouts featuring polished concrete floors, eight-foot windows, spacious bedrooms and movable kitchen islands. Conveniently located within minutes of Arlington and Washington, D.C.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
24 Units Available
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,572
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1179 sqft
Close to Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center for convenient shopping. Both cats and dogs allowed. Tennis and racquetball courts with full clubhouse. Stainless steel throughout kitchen.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
20 Units Available
The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1076 sqft
Modern layouts with wood-burning fireplaces, state-of-the-art kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, sparkling pool and complementary shuttle to Vienna metro.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
18 Units Available
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, upscale apartments conveniently located close to I-66 and Washington, D.C. Minutes from entertainment venues, retail and restaurants. Modern features include vinyl wood-inspired flooring, gas fireplaces and private patios.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
13085 Autumn Woods Way #101
13085 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1038 sqft
13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 Available 08/13/20 Fabulous 2 bed 2 bath ground floor unit in Fairfax! Close to shopping - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this wonderful 2BR/2BA condo w/fireplace in convenient Fairfax/Fair Oaks location.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
13205 Village Square Dr
13205 Village Square Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
PRIME LOCATION 3 BR 3 BA Townhome W/ 2 Car Garage - Renters Warehouse Proudly Presents this wonderfully located townhome right off of Stringfellow Road.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
12789 FAIR BRIAR LN
12789 Fair Briar Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Outstanding 4 level condo in gated community in Fair Lakes. 3 bedrooms, each with its own bath. Private single-car garage plus assigned parking space. Open floor plan with lots of light. Balcony off living room.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
13212 GOOSE POND LANE
13212 Goose Pond Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2325 sqft
Enjoy the Water View of Goose Pond from the deck! Stunning Brick Front TH Backs to Pond. Hardwood floors on Main level with 9ft ceilings.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
12885 FAIR BRIAR LANE
12885 Fair Briar Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1310 sqft
Beautiful condo with one car garage in sought after Fair Lakes! This townhouse-style condo has an open floor plan with great space for entertaining. Living room with fireplace and lots of natural light overlooks patio.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
12834 FAIR BRIAR LN
12834 Fair Briar Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Newly renovated IMMACULATE end unit townhome style condo. Freshly painted, 2 spacious bedroom/ 2 bath end unit in gated community @ Fair Lakes with brand-new floors throughout the entire home, updated kitchen counters/cabinets/backsplash.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
4105 LECLAIR COURT
4105 Leclair Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1920 sqft
Prime location!Close to Fair lakes Shops, Fairfax Cou parkway, Route 50, 66, Monument Dr.--and Government ctr.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
4215 MOZART BRIGADE LN #13
4215 Mozart Brigade Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rare, Beautiful, Large 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Condo with Bonus Room (perfect for home office) in desirable Cedar Lakes Community. Granite kitchen counters and custom window blinds. Dining Room opens to large deck with views of common area.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
4805 GREAT HERON TER
4805 Great Heron Terrace, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
JUST LISTED! BRICK FRONT 3-FINISHED LEVEL BRICK-FRONT HOME IN A FANTASTIC LOCATION. WALK INTO A SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH 3-SIDED GAS FIREPLACE. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS AND HARDWOOD FLOORS.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
3875 ALDER WOODS CT
3875 Alder Woods Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Garage Townhome plus one assigned space in quiet location close to Fair Oaks Hospital, Fairfax County Parkway, Fair Oaks Mall.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
12448 ERICA HILL LANE
12448 Erica Hill Ln, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1520 sqft
3 BR 4 Bath Spacious End-Unit Master Bedroom w/ private bath & soaking tub & walk in closet. All updated bathrooms 2 Car Garage w/ garage door openers and a keyless touch pad. Kitchen w/ oversized cabinets. Family room just off Kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated July 8 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
4409 SEDGEHURST DRIVE
4409 Sedgehurst Drive, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
703 sqft
Bright top level one bedroom condo with vaulted ceilings! Ready for immediate occupancy. Hardwood floors and a fire place. Upgraded kitchen and bathroom. Huge walk in closet. Great deck with privacy.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
4490 MARKET COMMONS DRIVE
4490 Market Commons Drive, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1283 sqft
Bright & Spacious! Urban, loft-style home w/ 10 foot ceilings, private, sunny 50 foot wide balcony facing the Whole Foods, Granite Counters, Hardwood floors, security entry, 2 reserved underground parking spaces & elevator to your door! Gym,

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE
5126 Brittney Elyse Circle, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
741 sqft
Freshly painted with new floors. This beautiful and open 1bed/1full bath condo in the heart of Centreville in a gated community with lots of amenities to enjoy. The condo has plenty of natural light with an open plan.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
5115-D TRAVIS EDWARD WAY
5115 Travis Edward Way, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
754 sqft
Gorgeous 1 Bed. 1 Bath. Unit in conveniently located Stonegate Community. Specious Living Room, Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet & Master Bath. Computer Nook perfect for a home Office. Open floor plan.
City Guide for Greenbriar, VA

Greenbriar was settled back in the 1970s. It was built by Levitt &amp; Sons, beginning as a large dairy farm in 1967 and becoming a subdivision of 1800 homes in just three years.

Located in Fairfax County, Greenbriar, Virginia, is an independent community that provides a home to about 8,166 people (according to the 2010 U.S. Census). The small community manages to provide its residents with amenities like parks, hiking trails, a community center, and a nearby library as well as shopping and restaurants not too far from home. However, residents have easy access to roads that lead them to other parts of Virginia and opportunities to enjoy additional shopping, theaters, museums, and nightlife. Have car, will travel along Routes 50 and 28 or the Fairfax County Parkway to just about anywhere your heart desires. Interstate 66 and the Washington Dulles International Airport only add to the travel options here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Greenbriar, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Greenbriar apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Greenbriar 3 Bedroom ApartmentsGreenbriar Apartments with BalconiesGreenbriar Apartments with Garages
Greenbriar Apartments with ParkingGreenbriar Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Greenbriar Cheap ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAChantilly, VADranesville, VABryans Road, MDColesville, MD
Wolf Trap, VAFriendly, MDFranconia, VANorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VALowes Island, VABelmont, VALinton Hall, VADamascus, MDNeabsco, VARavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University