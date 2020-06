Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous townhome centrally located. Easy access to transportation, schools, restaurants and shopping. Open floor plan, hardwood floors and plenty of parking with 2 car garage. Lower level den can be used as bedroom and includes a full bathroom. No smoking. enjoy the outdoors on the deck or patio. Great neighborhood has walking trail around the pond. Minimum 2 year lease.