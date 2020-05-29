All apartments in Greenbriar
12806 DOGWOOD HILLS LANE

Location

12806 Dogwood Hills Lane, Greenbriar, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Wonderful home full of upgrades, light and space. Open floor plan with wood floors, high ceilings and spacious rooms. Enjoy the deck from the kitchen and family room with fireplace and lot's of sunshine. Master bedroom has plenty of closets and an inviting master bathroom. Separate shower, soaking tub and double sinks make it spa like. This fenced end unit has plenty of storage and room to grow. Enjoy the privacy and garden beds. Two car garage has shelving and an extra freezer. Close to great schools, transportation on Fairfax County Parkway or I66. Shopping, restaurants and parks are nearby. Non smoking home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12806 DOGWOOD HILLS LANE have any available units?
12806 DOGWOOD HILLS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbriar, VA.
What amenities does 12806 DOGWOOD HILLS LANE have?
Some of 12806 DOGWOOD HILLS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12806 DOGWOOD HILLS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12806 DOGWOOD HILLS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12806 DOGWOOD HILLS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12806 DOGWOOD HILLS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbriar.
Does 12806 DOGWOOD HILLS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12806 DOGWOOD HILLS LANE offers parking.
Does 12806 DOGWOOD HILLS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12806 DOGWOOD HILLS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12806 DOGWOOD HILLS LANE have a pool?
No, 12806 DOGWOOD HILLS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12806 DOGWOOD HILLS LANE have accessible units?
No, 12806 DOGWOOD HILLS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12806 DOGWOOD HILLS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12806 DOGWOOD HILLS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12806 DOGWOOD HILLS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12806 DOGWOOD HILLS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
