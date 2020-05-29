12806 DOGWOOD HILLS LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Wonderful home full of upgrades, light and space. Open floor plan with wood floors, high ceilings and spacious rooms. Enjoy the deck from the kitchen and family room with fireplace and lot's of sunshine. Master bedroom has plenty of closets and an inviting master bathroom. Separate shower, soaking tub and double sinks make it spa like. This fenced end unit has plenty of storage and room to grow. Enjoy the privacy and garden beds. Two car garage has shelving and an extra freezer. Close to great schools, transportation on Fairfax County Parkway or I66. Shopping, restaurants and parks are nearby. Non smoking home.