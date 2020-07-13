190 Apartments for rent in Great Falls, VA with parking

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1158 KETTLE POND LANE
1158 Kettle Pond Lane, Great Falls, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1942 sqft
Beautifully updated and meticulously maintained 4 BDR, 2 1/2 BA home in superb Great Falls location.

1 of 85

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
9121 MILL POND VALLEY DRIVE
9121 Mill Pond Valley Drive, Great Falls, VA
6 Bedrooms
$5,950
4005 sqft
Stunning 6 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom all brick colonial home in a very private setting at the end of a cul de sac with a circular driveway. Gleaming hardwood and marble throughout.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1083 PENSIVE LN
1083 Pensive Lane, Great Falls, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
Classic all brick Colonial in popular Great Falls neighborhood, convenient to Rt. 7 and village center. House offers updated kitchen with angular countertop/breakfast bar, opening to the family room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
10315 HICKORY CREEK COURT
10315 Hickory Creek Court, Great Falls, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2328 sqft
This picturesque colonial checks all the boxes and then some! Situated on a gorgeous lot at the end of a cul-de-sac in a sought after location! This spacious home features a beautifully updated kitchen that opens into the expanded sunroom.
Results within 1 mile of Great Falls

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
707 RIVERVIEW COURT
707 Riverview Court, Sugarland Run, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2789 sqft
SMART HOUSE! A gorgeous home wired for SMART THINGS technology for convenience and comfortable living. This home spans about 2789 sq ft with 4 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
9803 SPRING RIDGE LN
9803 Spring Ridge Lane, Wolf Trap, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
VERBAL AGREEMENT ON APPLICATION! Truly fantastic colonial in a wonderful neighborhood surrounded by parkland. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with large island and breakfast room off kitchen.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
9906 RIVER VIEW CT
9906 River View Court, Travilah, MD
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
**FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL ** One of kind rental opportunity! Spectacular 4 BD 5.5 BA estate home featured in House Beautiful and Decor magazines.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
21961 GREENTREE TERRACE
21961 Greentree Terrace, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1736 sqft
1-Car Garage Townhome, 3BR, 2.5 BA, 3 finished levels, carpeting and neutral paint, hardwood flooring in the dining room, ceiling fans, private setting backing to trees and common area. Conveniently located to Rte. 7, Rte 28, and Dulles Airport.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
9629 LOCUST HILL DRIVE
9629 Locust Hill Drive, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2050 sqft
Excellent Great falls Location. Langley High School Pyramid. Less than 5 Minutes from Tyson Corner Metro silver line Stations. Formal living & Dinning. Cozy Family room with fire place. Kitchen breakfast eating space.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13120 LUVIE LANE
13120 Luvie Ln, Travilah, MD
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
5000 sqft
FABULOUS FULLY RENOVATED COTTAGE/FARM HOUSE IN SOUGHT AFTER MERRY-GO-ROUND COMMUNITY WITH WRAPAROUND PORCH & GORGEOUS RIVER VIEWS. CHERRY FLRS, GOURMET KITCHEN, 2 FIREPLACES, FULLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH PRIVATE APARTMENT. TWO CAR GARAGE.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Cascades
20387 FALLSWAY TERRACE
20387 Fallsway Terrace, Lowes Island, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2778 sqft
Must See!! All Hardwood, 3 Level over 2700SF Townhome, Beautiful 3BR, 2 Full baths, and 2 Halfbaths in Lowes Island. Main level master BR!!! Gas fireplaces and 2 car garage.Laundry RM on the upperlevel! Surrounded by parkland & woods!

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1324-D GARDEN WALL CIR
1324 Garden Wall Cir, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Large 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with 9 ft ceilings and tons of natural light**New washer and dryer!**Granite countertops with new SS appliances**Oversized private balcony with Western exposure**Freshly paintedClose to pool, tennis, shopping**This home

1 of 65

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1310 BEULAH ROAD
1310 Beulah Road, Wolf Trap, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4160 sqft
Gorgeous Home in Prestigious Neighborhood**Renovated Bathrooms. New Hardwood floor in upper bedrooms level makes it 2 levels hardwood floors** refinished wood stairs.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1399 PARK GARDEN LN
1399 Park Garden Lane, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Beautiful end-unit w/wrap-around porch in lovely setting. Great floor plan w/gourmet kitchen, granite counters, stainless appliances, hardwood floors. Din room has adjoining sun-room w/French doors opening to balcony (attached tv set conveys).

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1109 WATER POINTE LANE
1109 Water Pointe Lane, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
4735 sqft
Stunning Gulick home with master bedroom on the main level in desirable North Reston! Close to Wiehle Metro and within a short drive to Tysons and Washington DC, this home provides easy accessibility to everything! Owners updated the home with new
Results within 5 miles of Great Falls
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
77 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,049
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1225 sqft
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
16 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
28 Units Available
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1160 sqft
Located in a serene, wooded setting within walking distance of Town Center. Apartments feature spacious floor plans, updated features, lots of natural light and big closets. Community is just a short drive from D.C.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1050 sqft
Spacious new pet-friendly apartments feature large kitchens, oversized dining rooms and plush carpets. BBQ, picnic area, fitness center, kids playscape and business lounge located on-site. Near to scenic hiking trails and close to Highway 286.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
25 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,235
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
57 Units Available
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,595
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1131 sqft
Located directly on a transit stop, your new home places you at the corner of comfort and convenience. This pet-friendly, upscale community offers garage parking and stylish interiors to compliment your metro lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
24 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,695
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
59 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,371
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
720 sqft
Charming 1-4 bedroom units in the heart of the Dulles Tech Corridor. Shopping, fine dining and exciting nightlife all within walking distance. Herndon Park and Ride minutes away.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Great Falls, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Great Falls apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

