4506 ANDES COURT

Beautiful single family home, split-level with over 1, 800sf located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Fairfax Great expanded open kitchen with granite countertops, beautiful island, freshly painted cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Dining Room with skylights and breakfast bar new stainless steel appliances. Cathedral ceilings and skylights brighten the oversized family room. Entertain on the screened-in porch and large deck. Very nice backyard with pond and mature trees on this .27 acre lot. Master bedroom features two master closets and crown molding. The upper-level bathroom includes a spa tub, large frameless shower, and marble tile. Lower level bedroom and full bath with separate entrance make a perfect in-law or Au-Pair suite. Gleaming hardwoods on two levels. Roof 2015! Newer windows. No HOA! Great location for commuting, close to Routes 50, 29, 123 and 66. In the heart of Fairfax, minutes from George Mason University, restaurants, and shopping. Located in the popular Woodson High School. NO PETS NO SMOKING PLEASE.