4506 ANDES COURT
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:54 AM

4506 ANDES COURT

4506 Andes Court · No Longer Available
Location

4506 Andes Court, George Mason, VA 22030

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Beautiful single family home, split-level with over 1, 800sf located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Fairfax Great expanded open kitchen with granite countertops, beautiful island, freshly painted cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Dining Room with skylights and breakfast bar new stainless steel appliances. Cathedral ceilings and skylights brighten the oversized family room. Entertain on the screened-in porch and large deck. Very nice backyard with pond and mature trees on this .27 acre lot. Master bedroom features two master closets and crown molding. The upper-level bathroom includes a spa tub, large frameless shower, and marble tile. Lower level bedroom and full bath with separate entrance make a perfect in-law or Au-Pair suite. Gleaming hardwoods on two levels. Roof 2015! Newer windows. No HOA! Great location for commuting, close to Routes 50, 29, 123 and 66. In the heart of Fairfax, minutes from George Mason University, restaurants, and shopping. Located in the popular Woodson High School. NO PETS NO SMOKING PLEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4506 ANDES COURT have any available units?
4506 ANDES COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in George Mason, VA.
What amenities does 4506 ANDES COURT have?
Some of 4506 ANDES COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4506 ANDES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4506 ANDES COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4506 ANDES COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4506 ANDES COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in George Mason.
Does 4506 ANDES COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4506 ANDES COURT offers parking.
Does 4506 ANDES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4506 ANDES COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4506 ANDES COURT have a pool?
No, 4506 ANDES COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4506 ANDES COURT have accessible units?
No, 4506 ANDES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4506 ANDES COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4506 ANDES COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4506 ANDES COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4506 ANDES COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
