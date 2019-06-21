4317 ANDES DRIVE

Amenities

Impressive!! Finishes you would only find in a penthouse suite. Private apartment in single family house. Freshly built with all the high end finishes. Marble counter tops, open floor plan. Italian tile, hardwood floors, wall tv wiring ready. Basement apartment with separate entrance. No shared space. Your own washer and dryer. Extra exterior space for your use. All utilities are included. Pantry and extra storage space. Built in trash cans, hidden dishwasher. Under cabinet lighting, Bar accent lighting. Stainless steel appliances. SS appliances. All utilities included~ 1GB hard wired Internet/WI-FI router/FIOS 400 channels digital TV ($400 per month value)~ No rent increases The bedroom is separate. All utilities will be included for a monthly utilities payment of $151 flat.