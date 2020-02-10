All apartments in George Mason
George Mason, VA
11121 BYRD DRIVE
11121 BYRD DRIVE

11121 Byrd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11121 Byrd Drive, George Mason, VA 22030

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE-IN READY, Like new throughout, charming split-level in a central location of Fairfax, just few mintues drive to GMU, restaurants, shops and more. brand new updates includes new ceramic floor in the basement and kitchen, resurfaced hardwood floor throughout the main floor and upper level, new roof, newer furnace/AC, windows 5 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and 1 half-bathroom. Walkout basement, fenced in backyard, large recreational/game/potential office room. Pets may be accepted based on case specific. No smokers. Call for viewing appointments and rental application process. $45/adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11121 BYRD DRIVE have any available units?
11121 BYRD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in George Mason, VA.
Is 11121 BYRD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11121 BYRD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11121 BYRD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11121 BYRD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 11121 BYRD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11121 BYRD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11121 BYRD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11121 BYRD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11121 BYRD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11121 BYRD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11121 BYRD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11121 BYRD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11121 BYRD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11121 BYRD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11121 BYRD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11121 BYRD DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
