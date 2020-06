Amenities

Stately Brick Colonial with a grand 20' hardwood foyer, formal living and dining w/bay window, kitchen that overlooks the deck has stainless appliance package, granite, tons of cabinetry and breakfast area, huge family room, four bedrooms upstairs including master w/vaulted ceiling, sitting room separated from main room by decorative fireplace, 2 master walk-in closets, huge bath with 2 additional walk-in closets. All located on a cul-de-sac! This one won't last long!