102 MARGATE COURT

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Rental - 4BR, 2.5BA single family home with 2 car garage in sought after Pembridge Heights. Sparkling hardwood floors. Formal living and dining room will accommodate large family gatherings. Huge family room with gas fireplace where you can get away without going away. Family room opens onto a porch to expand leisure activities to the outdoors. Open kitchen with ample cabinets, white appliances, island, kitchen table space and lots of natural light. Upstairs, master bedroom suite offers large walk-in closet and private bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms with plenty of space for sleep, storage, and play. Wonderful screened in porch is great for entertaining family and friends. Stately trees offer complete privacy and shady comfort. Conveniently located on the East side of Winchester off Route 50.