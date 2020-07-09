All apartments in Frederick County
Find more places like 102 MARGATE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frederick County, VA
/
102 MARGATE COURT
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:57 PM

102 MARGATE COURT

102 Margate Court · (703) 652-5710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

102 Margate Court, Frederick County, VA 22602

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2258 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing Rental - 4BR, 2.5BA single family home with 2 car garage in sought after Pembridge Heights. Sparkling hardwood floors. Formal living and dining room will accommodate large family gatherings. Huge family room with gas fireplace where you can get away without going away. Family room opens onto a porch to expand leisure activities to the outdoors. Open kitchen with ample cabinets, white appliances, island, kitchen table space and lots of natural light. Upstairs, master bedroom suite offers large walk-in closet and private bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms with plenty of space for sleep, storage, and play. Wonderful screened in porch is great for entertaining family and friends. Stately trees offer complete privacy and shady comfort. Conveniently located on the East side of Winchester off Route 50.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 MARGATE COURT have any available units?
102 MARGATE COURT has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 MARGATE COURT have?
Some of 102 MARGATE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 MARGATE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
102 MARGATE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 MARGATE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 102 MARGATE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frederick County.
Does 102 MARGATE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 102 MARGATE COURT offers parking.
Does 102 MARGATE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 MARGATE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 MARGATE COURT have a pool?
No, 102 MARGATE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 102 MARGATE COURT have accessible units?
No, 102 MARGATE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 102 MARGATE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 MARGATE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 MARGATE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 MARGATE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 102 MARGATE COURT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, MDFrederick, MDReston, VAManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VAHagerstown, MDFair Oaks, VAMcNair, VA
Winchester, VASterling, VAOakton, VAHarrisonburg, VAManassas Park, VAGainesville, VAStrasburg, VAMartinsburg, WVFront Royal, VAWoodstock, VACharles Town, WVCumberland, MD
Purcellville, VABoonsboro, MDBrunswick, MDStone Ridge, VALinton Hall, VAMiddletown, MDBrambleton, VASouth Riding, VABroadlands, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VACulpeper, VALansdowne, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeJames Madison University
Shenandoah University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity