cumberland
12 Apartments for rent in Cumberland, MD📍
606 Washington St
606 Washington Street, Cumberland, MD
Studio
$1,600
4 BR Victorian home in historic district - 4 BR Victorian home in the historic district. Close to I-68 and downtown Cumberland. (RLNE5849399)
61 GREENE ST
61 Greene Street, Cumberland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 61 GREENE ST in Cumberland. View photos, descriptions and more!
130 MECHANIC ST
130 North Mechanic Street, Cumberland, MD
Studio
$850
Lease equipped deli convenience store. All existing equipment will remain the property of the landlord. Start your turnkey Cafe, Deli, Sub Shop, Convenience store business. Qualified Business Tenants with Solid Credit Only.
Results within 1 mile of Cumberland
28 Lane Avenue 1
28 Lane Ave, La Vale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
900 sqft
1 Bedroom Fully Furnished - all utilities - Property Id: 266558 Seeking Visiting professional to occupy a 1 Bedroom Apartment, Fully Furnished, all utilites included including internet and TV. Washer/Dryer, dishwasher and well equipped kitchen.
21 Lane Ave 2
21 Lane Ave, La Vale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1200 sqft
1 bed - Fully furnished - all utilities included - Property Id: 55099 Seeking professional to occupy a fully furnished, 1 bedroom. Unit includes washer dryer, 2 TV's , internet, cookware, linens, towels, Internet, utilities including trash.
381 GEORGES CREEK BLVD
381 Georges Creek Blvd, La Vale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
Awesome Lavale rental with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, main level laundry, spacious living room open to the kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors, sliding doors open to a small rear yard. 900.00 a month, tenant pays all utilities.
12414 NE NAVES CROSS RD NE
12414 Naves Cross Rd NE, Allegany County, MD
Studio
$8,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12414 NE NAVES CROSS RD NE in Allegany County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Cumberland
12608 Winchester Road
12608 Winchester Road Southwest, Allegany County, MD
1 Bedroom
$660
FOR RENT - Property Id: 233836 Don't miss seeing this charming and spacious, furnished studio/efficiency apartment! It offers a lovely setting and off-street parking and it has a great location with easy highway access.
14001 bedford rd ne - 2r,
14001 Bedford Road Northeast, Allegany County, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$629
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Holiday Special! - No Application or Move-in Fee if moved in by June 2020. Tips for MOVE-IN --- **Virtual Tour & Self Showings Available** Renovated Nice 1BR apartment in the Monte Vista Apartments on Bedford Road. New Look and Feel.
Results within 10 miles of Cumberland
12703 Jealous Row Rd
12703 Jealous Row Northwest, Allegany County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious 5 BR/4B single family home in rural Mt. Savage - This home is 3 floors of spacious Victorian living. While the photos are a good representation of this property, they do not do it justice.
6 Bobcat Court - K
6 Bobcat Court, Frostburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$600
600 sqft
2 Bedroom STUDENT rental located in Bobcat Court. Building is just steps from the university's lower quad (near Westminster Hall). This apartment has a full kitchen/dining area, living room, shared bathroom, and linen closet.
2 Bobcat Court - A
2 Bobcat Court, Frostburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1050 sqft
Student Housing, perfect for both Frostburg State University and Allegany College of Maryland. This large two bedroom, one bath features ground level access.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Cumberland area include Shenandoah University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cumberland from include Winchester, Johnstown, Martinsburg, and Strasburg.