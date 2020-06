Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

LARGE 2 BEDROOM HOME WITH WOOD FLOORS, LARGE OPEN EAT-IN KITCHEN, SEPARATE LAUNDRY AREA (WASHER/DRYER NOT INCLUDED) LARGE BEDROOMS, DOWNSTAIRS LOCATION. VERY CLOSE TO HISTORIC DOWNTOWN FRANKLIN. IMAGES MAY NOT BE EXACT BUT ARE SIMILAR TO THIS UNIT. MUST FILL OUT APPLICATION AND PROVIDE PROOF OF INCOME PRIOR TO SHOWING. AVAILABLE DEC.1ST