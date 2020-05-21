All apartments in Franklin Farm
Franklin Farm, VA
12753 BRADWELL ROAD
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:55 PM

12753 BRADWELL ROAD

12753 Bradwell Road · No Longer Available
Location

12753 Bradwell Road, Franklin Farm, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
Charming split level home in sought after Fox Mill Estates. This home has plenty of natural light backing to trees. Main level with brand new flooring and freshly painted. Living and dining area with access to private patio, updated kitchen with new appliances, faucet, and light fixtures. Upstairs features new flooring and paint. The master bedroom suite with an updated bathroom, two bedrooms with closets complete the upper level both sharing the hall bath with a tub/shower combo. The finished lower level is a great game room or TV room and perfect for entertaining including a bonus room, a separate laundry/utility room complete the lower level. New Patio extension with 11'x17' Pennsylvania flagstone with increase the area 3' larger on both sides will be installed this month. Residents of Fox Mill Estates enjoy the community activities, pool membership available, and playgrounds. Bus stop close by. Newer HVAC and New Hot water heater. Close to Metro Silver Line, 2 miles from Reston Town Center, entertainment, schools, Fox Mill shopping center minutes away, and 7 miles to Dulles Airport. Included in rent Heating and cooling servicing twice per year, TruGreen lawn treatments and pest control service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12753 BRADWELL ROAD have any available units?
12753 BRADWELL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Farm, VA.
What amenities does 12753 BRADWELL ROAD have?
Some of 12753 BRADWELL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12753 BRADWELL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
12753 BRADWELL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12753 BRADWELL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 12753 BRADWELL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin Farm.
Does 12753 BRADWELL ROAD offer parking?
No, 12753 BRADWELL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 12753 BRADWELL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12753 BRADWELL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12753 BRADWELL ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 12753 BRADWELL ROAD has a pool.
Does 12753 BRADWELL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 12753 BRADWELL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 12753 BRADWELL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12753 BRADWELL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 12753 BRADWELL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12753 BRADWELL ROAD has units with air conditioning.

