12753 BRADWELL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room playground pool

Charming split level home in sought after Fox Mill Estates. This home has plenty of natural light backing to trees. Main level with brand new flooring and freshly painted. Living and dining area with access to private patio, updated kitchen with new appliances, faucet, and light fixtures. Upstairs features new flooring and paint. The master bedroom suite with an updated bathroom, two bedrooms with closets complete the upper level both sharing the hall bath with a tub/shower combo. The finished lower level is a great game room or TV room and perfect for entertaining including a bonus room, a separate laundry/utility room complete the lower level. New Patio extension with 11'x17' Pennsylvania flagstone with increase the area 3' larger on both sides will be installed this month. Residents of Fox Mill Estates enjoy the community activities, pool membership available, and playgrounds. Bus stop close by. Newer HVAC and New Hot water heater. Close to Metro Silver Line, 2 miles from Reston Town Center, entertainment, schools, Fox Mill shopping center minutes away, and 7 miles to Dulles Airport. Included in rent Heating and cooling servicing twice per year, TruGreen lawn treatments and pest control service.