studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:43 AM
122 Studio Apartments for rent in Fort Belvoir, VA
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
35 Units Available
Fort Belvoir
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,765
611 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Fort Belvoir
Haven Fort Belvoir
9190 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,445
410 sqft
Affordable luxury living in a pristine neighborhood. Elegantly furnished with granite counters. Pool, gym and more. Conveniently located minutes from the South Gate of Fort Belvoir, Potomac Mills Outlet Mall and Tackett's Mill.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Belvoir
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
25 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Mason at Van Dorn
140 S Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,198
496 sqft
The Landmark Mall. An on-site coffee bar. Walking distance to downtown Alexandria. Steps away from DC. All this and more can be yours at EOS 21, Alexandria living for the 21st Century.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,200
340 sqft
This modern community is minutes from the area's shops and dining. Located in historic Old Town Alexandria. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clothes care center, full concierge services and a yoga room. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,225
733 sqft
High-rise living, minutes from downtown Alexandria and Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and smoke-free, with spacious rooms and bay windows. Luxury penthouses available. Kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and 24-hour gym and laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
43 Units Available
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,304
539 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria community. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Offers trash valet, shuffleboard, pool table, game room and Internet access.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
26 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
63 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,526
540 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Last updated July 13 at 09:00 PM
15 Units Available
London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,264
425 sqft
Pet-friendly units located near Capital Beltway and Van Dorn Metro station. Enjoy community amenities like a fitness center, pool, picnic area with grill and pet playground. Corporate suites available.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
5812 APSLEY HOUSE COURT
5812 Apsley House Court, Rose Hill, VA
Studio
$1,200
2106 sqft
This is a basement rental- full light and has a fireplace and sliding door leads to a paved patio. Tenant responsible for shared utilities.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
6987 EARLSTON DR
6987 Earlston Drive, Kingstowne, VA
Studio
$1,000
Rent private entrance small furnished basement in heart of Kingstown Town Center walking distance to the shopping center, Restaurants, shops, Movie Theater, and more.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
6128 BRANDON AVE #220
6128 Brandon Avenue, Springfield, VA
Studio
$29,722
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6128 BRANDON AVE #220 in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Fort Belvoir
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
20 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
The Point at Pentagon City
1201 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,470
528 sqft
Conveniently located off U.S. Route 1, this complex is pet friendly with a playground, pool and gym. BBQ/grill area for entertaining. Units feature accent walls, recently renovated kitchens and spectacular views.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
41 Units Available
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,612
507 sqft
Unique and brand-new apartment community located just south of Washington, D.C. for easy commuting. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets, with an on-site internet cafe and pool.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
12 Units Available
Bluemont
The Maxwell
4200 N Carlin Springs Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,917
656 sqft
Superb location with modern, chic interiors in all common areas. Within walking distance of eight different bus routes and close to major employers. Apartment interiors feature Nest technology, hardwood floors and luxury design finishes.
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
23 Units Available
Nauck
Alister Arlington Ridge
2400 S Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,294
675 sqft
Upscale living meets convenient city access just minutes from I-395, I-66 and Route 7. Can't miss the modern design of community and apartment spaces. Recently renovated with a coffee bar, pool and more.
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
13 Units Available
Falls Church
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,339
509 sqft
Elegant apartments in a smoke-free community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, walk-in closets, carpeting and central AC/heat. Community offers pool, picnic area and BBQ. Near parks, attractions and transit.
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
75 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,540
566 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
27 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,789
597 sqft
New high-rise with chic studio-2 bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Rooftop terrace, dog spa and ground-floor retail. Near I-66, Quincy Park and Virginia Square Metro.
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
8 Units Available
Penrose
Dorchester Towers Apartments
2001 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,420
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Dorchester Towers Apartments in Arlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
113 Units Available
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,815
582 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!*In observance of the holiday, the office will be closed on 7/4/2020.*
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
9 Units Available
Arlington Heights
Dominion
333 South Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,470
530 sqft
Welcome to Dominion, a modern, high rise apartment community located minutes from Ballston, Washington, DC, and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
57 Units Available
Falls Church
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,330
521 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Bluemont
672 Flats
672 North Glebe Road, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,963
624 sqft
A smaller community with ample amenities. On-site resident lounge, game room, fitness studio and package locker system. Large windows, spacious floor plans and ample privacy. In an urban area.
