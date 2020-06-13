/
accessible apartments
113 Accessible Apartments for rent in Fort Belvoir, VA
Fort Belvoir
32 Units Available
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,735
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1182 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Belvoir
Mount Vernon
15 Units Available
Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
956 sqft
Need a gorgeous apartment with lots of square footage, a gorgeous pool, plenty of light, and steps away from the heart of DC? Look no further than Sacramento Square!
Results within 5 miles of Fort Belvoir
London Park Apartments
15 Units Available
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Groveton
21 Units Available
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,617
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Lincolnia
15 Units Available
Curve 6100
6100 Lincolnia Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,766
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1123 sqft
Modern-aesthetic units with granite countertops, in-unit laundry, garages, and a putting green and pool on the grounds. Pet-friendly community conveniently located near Turkeycock Run Stream Valley Park.
London Park Apartments
7 Units Available
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
Minutes away from Washington, these homes have designer flooring, fully-equipped kitchens and plush carpeting for effective soundproofing. Residents have access to free parking and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Groveton
28 Units Available
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
255 Units Available
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,768
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,911
1315 sqft
Cameron Square offers the latest features and amenities where you will able to experience type highest levels of quality and luxury.
London Park Apartments
2 Units Available
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1040 sqft
Close to the Van Dorn Metrorail. Beautiful apartments with balconies, carpeting, large windows and lots of storage space. Available furnished. On-site fitness center, pool and community room. Covered parking provided.
1 Unit Available
8238 CATBIRD CIRCLE
8238 Catbird Circle, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1049 sqft
***** Spacious renovated 2 bed / 2 full bath with fireplace open floor plan unit ***** Lots of natural light with large windows through and patio off dinning room, recently updated kitchen cabinets with granite counter-top , back splash, all
1 Unit Available
5789 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE
5789 Valley View Drive, Franconia, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,650
3256 sqft
GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC.
1 Unit Available
301 N BEAUREGARD STREET
301 North Beauregard Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*****CONDO OR ROOM FOR RENT*****BEAUTIFUL 2BR, 2BA CONDO IN PRIME LOCATION.
1 Unit Available
4600 DUKE STREET
4600 Duke Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1055 sqft
*** Your best opportunity is here *** to move in this very spacious, light full, bright, well maintained and ready for immediate move in, 2 huge bedrooms condo unit.
1 Unit Available
6727 SULLIVAN WAY
6727 Sullivan Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1638 sqft
Huge 3 level-townhome with walk out basement! 3BEDS and 3.
1 Unit Available
8980 FASCINATION COURT
8980 Fascination Court, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1367 sqft
Magnificent View from the TOP floor Condo! 55+ Active Senior Community has it All. This condo has a Private Balcony off Living room & stunning views from BOTH Bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Fort Belvoir
Arlington Ridge
16 Units Available
RiverHouse
1400 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,437
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,377
1166 sqft
Recently updated homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community highlights include a tennis court and sauna. Near the Pentagon City Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near Reagan National Airport.
Falls Church
66 Units Available
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,348
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,639
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
39 Units Available
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,633
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,629
1121 sqft
Unique and brand-new apartment community located just south of Washington, D.C. for easy commuting. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets, with an on-site internet cafe and pool.
Falls Church
12 Units Available
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Columbia Heights - West
29 Units Available
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with lots of upgrades, including assigned garage parking, fitness center, residential lounge and concierge service. Pet-free community. Open layouts, full-size washer and dryer, and controlled access building.
Fairlington - Shirlington
36 Units Available
Shirlington House
4201 31st St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,298
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,611
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
1014 sqft
Located in Shirlington, one of the first shopping centers in the country. Luxury community amenities include on-site convenience store, covered parking and fitness center. Units offer residents walk-in closets, ceiling fans and expansive windows.
12 Units Available
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,564
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
1900 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with modern decor are within minutes of Old Town Alexandria. Residents can enjoy a game room, media room and a pool. The property offers fireplaces, and a garage and extra storage are available.
Braddock Road Metro
15 Units Available
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,720
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,817
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
985 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
30 Units Available
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,808
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1051 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
