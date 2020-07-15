/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM
222 Accessible Apartments for rent in National Harbor, MD
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
12 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,767
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,859
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,454
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
803 FAIR WINDS WAY
803 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2508 sqft
3 Bedrooms w/ 4 Full Bathrooms & 1 Half-Bath. Open Kitchen Dining Room & Living Room floorplan w/ fireplace. Open layout Terrace level Family room w/ two sided fireplace. Two car garage
1 of 53
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
500 RAMPART WAY
500 Rampart Way, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$5,700
2960 sqft
***Fully Furnished Only*** with Spectacular views of National Harbor, Wilson Bridge, Old Town Alexandria, MGM Casino & Resort, Washington Monument...
Results within 5 miles of National Harbor
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 09:51 PM
19 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,127
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
28 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
40 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,970
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,918
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,451
1175 sqft
Recently renovated luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace, stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to pool, sauna, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour gym with yoga studio. 24-hour concierge.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
23 Units Available
Huntington
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,649
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
1147 sqft
If you're looking for apartments that are not more of the 'same old, same old' and offer unique amenities in each unit, look no further than The Parker!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
29 Units Available
Del Ray
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,887
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1159 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly, green community near downtown DC. Luxury-style apartments, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour gym, Internet cafe, business center, clubhouse, BBQ/grill and pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
20 Units Available
Groveton
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,636
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
41 Units Available
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,612
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,797
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
1121 sqft
Unique and brand-new apartment community located just south of Washington, D.C. for easy commuting. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets, with an on-site internet cafe and pool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
15 Units Available
Navy Yard
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,702
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,411
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,741
1192 sqft
Modern apartments with cutting-edge amenities. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, impressive balcony views and in-unit laundry. Building offers 24-hour concierge, lobby, clubhouse and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
12 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,630
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
985 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
37 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,806
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1069 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
30 Units Available
Old Town
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,198
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
145 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,445
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1187 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Studio, One-, Two- and Three- Bedroom apartment homes. COMPLETELY NEW. COMPLETELY YOU.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
25 Units Available
Del Ray
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,248
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,522
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
980 sqft
Sunlit apartments with great views of DC, floor to ceiling windows, walk-in closets and upgraded bathrooms. The community has a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center and saunas, and a business center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
38 Units Available
Huntington
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,193
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
19 Units Available
Old Town North
The Kingsley
500 Madison St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,974
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,066
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
1121 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, BBQ grills, pool tables and yoga. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Near Alexandria community gardens and farmers' markets. Harris Teeter on-site.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
136 Units Available
Southwest - Waterfront
Watermark Buzzard Point
1900 Half Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,700
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1076 sqft
Make Buzzard Piont your own at Watermark, the neighborhoods newest living experience with luxe apartment residences, signature amenities, and the waterfront at its doorstep.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
25 Units Available
Navy Yard
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,930
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,054
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1251 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. Guild is the newest addition to "The Yards Collection" in the historic Washington Navy Yard.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
15 Units Available
Navy Yard
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,205
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1282 sqft
Overlooking Nat's Stadium, the lofts are anything but ordinary - a canon in the lobby is testament to this. Exposed brick walls, massive windows and wood floors. In trendy The Yards neighborhood near the Riverwalk Trail.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 PM
77 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,540
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 PM
$
31 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,870
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1019 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
35 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,720
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Similar Pages
National Harbor 1 BedroomsNational Harbor 2 BedroomsNational Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNational Harbor 3 BedroomsNational Harbor Apartments with Balconies
National Harbor Apartments with GaragesNational Harbor Apartments with GymsNational Harbor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNational Harbor Apartments with ParkingNational Harbor Apartments with Pools
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VABurke, VA