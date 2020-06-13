/
3 bedroom apartments
33 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Forest, VA
Jefferson Forest Manor
1062 Madison View Drive #101, Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Now! At Jefferson Forest Manor Apartments, we offer well-designed open floor plan apartments in a countrylike setting.
Wyndhurst
1311 Enterprise Drive Unit B
1311 Enterprise Dr, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
Beautiful panoramic MOUNTAIN VIEWS!! Three Bedroom Apartment in Wyndhust! Available Now! Three bedrooms, two full baths, stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer.
Legacy at Linden Park
1000 Misty Mountain Rd, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1283 sqft
The Legacy Community at Linden Park in Lynchburg, VA, offers a variety of different types of pet-friendly units, all complete with granite countertops, dishwashers, outdoor space, and access to a pool and gym.
Beverly Hills
The Gardens on Timberlake
240 Beverly Hills Cir, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1376 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The Gardens on Timberlake in Lynchburg, VA makes your apartment more than a place to sleep and eat. Our spacious apartments offer luxury finishes including granite counters and large walk-in closets.
Old Mill Townhomes
725 Mill Stream Ln, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1044 sqft
Searching for the perfect place to live can take some people a lifetime. Located just off of Timberlake Road in Lynchburg, Old Mill Townhomes is a friendly community in a quiet yet convenient area.
214 Devonshire Road
214 Devonshire Road, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1170 sqft
214 Devonshire Road Available 06/15/20 Charming 3 bedroom in the Georgetown Forest - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath end-unit with a privacy fenced yard.
110 Aaron Place Unit #311
110 Aaron Place, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1390 sqft
Great Location! 3 Bedroom Townhome For Rent - This is a 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse located near both Wards Road and Liberty University. The first floor has a large living-room, kitchen and half bath.
122 Kitty Hawk Sq.
122 Kitty Hawk Square, Timberlake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1220 sqft
Great Location - Campbell County Townhome - Town home close to Timberlake Road or Leesville Road, available soon. Main level Living room, half bath, Eat -in kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer/ dryer hook-ups.
Fort Hill
1160 Lindsay Street
1160 Lindsay Street, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1434 sqft
Two Story House in Fort Hill - Covered front porch,.Main level hardwood floors, living and dining rooms, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, Washer/dryer hook ups and full bath. Upper level three bedrooms and full bath. Central air and Gas heat.
Miller Park
204 Wadsworth St.
204 Wadsworth Street, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$725
1142 sqft
Miller Park - South - School Zones -Elementary School: RS PAYNE ELEMENTARY -Middle School: PL DUNBAR MIDDLE -High School: E C GLASS HIGH Call today to schedule a viewing of this property at DFG Leasing, 434-455-2777. (RLNE2635101)
2164 Hawkins Mill Road
2164 Hawkins Mill Road, Bedford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
2200 sqft
2164 Hawkins Mill Road Available 06/15/20 Bedford County Duplex with Basement (Hawkins Mill Road) - Spacious 3BR, 1.5BA three level duplex town house.
2009 Lakeside Dr. #306
2009 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1720 sqft
2009 Lakeside Dr. #306 Available 08/07/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhome. Great Location! - This 3 Level Townhome, near the University of Lynchburg, is ready for someone to make it their home. Each Bedroom is spacious and has its own full bath.
Cornerstone
235 Capstone Drive
235 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
This beautiful town home has hardwood floors throughout the main level. In the kitchen there are granite countertops, upgraded cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances.
New Towne
145 New Towne Road
145 New Towne Road, Lynchburg, VA
Great and spacious home centrally located to all things Lynchburg. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, a private deck overlooking woods in the back. Two bedroom upstairs, two bedrooms and a den downstairs. Washer and dryer included.
208 East Cadbury Drive - 1
208 East Cadbury Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1720 sqft
COMING SOON, more pictures and information on this unit will be listed soon, available July 2020!
Cornerstone
513 Capstone Drive
513 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2096 sqft
This beautiful home offers a spacious kitchen with gorgeous mocha glazed maple cabinets, tile backsplash and all modern appliances. Open floor plan offers a huge living room, dining room and kitchen perfect for entertaining.
Tate Springs
45 Squire Circle - 1
45 Squire Cir, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
The main level boasts living room, dining room, kitchen, main level bedroom and full bath. Kitchen features granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, tile floors, and all appliances.
3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136
3600 Old Forest Road, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1450 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home in Sterling Park!- This large 3 bed, 2.5 bath Town Home is located on Old Forest Road with water, trash, and lawn care included in the rent. Washer/Dryer in the unit.
Cornerstone
514 Capstone Drive
514 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in Cornerstone Community! This 3 Bed/2.5 Bath townhouse is located in Cornerstone Community. It contains beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs and has a driveway conveniently located in the back.
Wyndhurst
604 Northwynd Circle
604 Northwynd Circle, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1689 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse In Wyndhurst! This town home is located in the beautiful Wyndhurst neighborhood of Lynchburg, VA. One car garage on bottom floor with finished room to be used as a bedroom or bonus room with a half bath.
107 Wexford Place
107 Wexford Pl, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
107 Wexford Place Available 06/01/20 Wexford Townhouse - Fully furnished townhome in a quiet neighborhood off of Leesville Road. This end unit townhouse has a covered front porch, back patio, and assigned parking spaces.
94 Rowse Dr.
94 Rowse Drive, Timberlake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1399 sqft
94 Rowse Dr. Available 07/03/20 3 BR Townhouse Located in Braxton Park - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse available July in the Braxton Park Townhouse Community. 5 minutes to 460 and located right off Timberlake Rd. Gorgeous Community with pool access.
Cornerstone
120 Portico Street 204
120 Portico Street, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1095 sqft
Available June 14! Your home will include generous size bedrooms with carpet, walk in closets, private patio or balcony, separate dining area and washer/dryer.
505 Barrington Way
505 Barrington Place, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
505 Barrington Way Available 05/02/20 Gorgeous HUGE townhouse in Lynchburg! Off Leesville Road! - Excellent location! A quick drive to LU, 460, & Wards Road. This townhome is located in the Wexford subdivision on a culdesac street.