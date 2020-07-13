170 Apartments for rent in Floris, VA with parking

Apartment List
1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13006 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE
13006 New Parkland Drive, Floris, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1040 sqft
OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS CRAFTSMAN STYLE SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN POPULAR MONTEREY ESTATES LOCATION.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13582 CEDAR RUN LANE
13582 Cedar Run Lane, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,050
2429 sqft
Beautiful, sunny end unit, Hardwoods on first floor and master.Garage for 2 cars PLUS storage. lower rec room has its own gas fireplace and bar area. Also Bedroom on the lowest level and full bath. Walkout basement to lower level deck.

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
12963 PINECREST VIEW COURT
12963 Pinecrest View Court, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2952 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Well maintained 4BR, 2.55BA nearly 3000 sq/ft home on a cul-de-sac backing to wooded park land.
Results within 1 mile of Floris
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
39 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,592
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
59 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
43 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
31 Units Available
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,113
1306 sqft
Upscale amenities and easy access to Arrowbrook Park appeal to a wide range of renters. Cozy carpets, fireplace and gas range offer the comforts of home. Shared amenities include a gym, playground and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
14 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,373
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,458
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1075 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
23 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,439
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1391 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
12 Units Available
Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,633
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1256 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated, with unique floor plans, fireplace, dishwasher and impressive porch and balcony vistas. Parking, gym, playground all on-site. Free DirecTV with Choice programming.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,466
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,254
1349 sqft
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
45 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$2,072
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,584
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
26 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,720
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1149 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
18 Units Available
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,478
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1169 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature fireplaces, patio and balcony views, dishwasher, roomy walk-in closets and extra storage. Elite clubhouse offers swimming pool, tennis court, playground and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
18 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1296 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
34 Units Available
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,529
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME The Mark at Dulles Station is a community of premier apartments in Herndon, VA that you’ll be proud to call home! We’ve designed it to appeal to your unique sense of style.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
25 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
18 Units Available
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1011 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments near shopping, dining and Dulles technology area. Includes patio or balcony and kitchen with stainless steel and granite finishes. Community clubhouse, elevator, pool and garage add comfort and convenience.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12954 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1031 sqft
Recently Remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo with 2 assigned covered parking spaces at Bryson at Woodland Park, gated condominium community.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13706 VENTURI LN #254
13706 Venturi Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
3 HOUR NOTICE FOR TENANT*PLEASE FOLLOW COVID GUIDELINES AND WEAR A MASK WHEN SHOWING*4 FINISHED LEVELS W/OVER 2,000 SQFT*MOVE IN NOW!3 BEDROOMS, 2.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13616 FLYING SQUIRREL DR
13616 Flying Squirrel Drive, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
WELCOME HOME TO THIS OASIS. BEAUTIFUL BRICK FRONT, 3 FINISHED LEVELS, 1-CAR GARAGE TOWNHOME. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH CERAMIC TILES, FORGIVING CORIAN COUNTER-TOPS AND GAS COOK-TOP ISLAND. HUGE LIVING ROOM AREA WITH RECESSED LIGHTS.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13620 RED SQUIRREL WAY
13620 Red Squirrel Way, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2100 sqft
Well Maintained 2 Car Garage End Unit Town Home with a fenced backyard in Squirrel Hill neighborhood available from August 1st.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13700 MAPLE SUGAR LANE
13700 Maple Sugar Ln, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1675 sqft
Available Aug 8th, maybe sooner. Current tenant to be out Jul 31st. Current Tenant requests no in-person showings until vacated. Outstanding location, close to everything and within walking distance to Innovation Station of Silver Line.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12905 Centre Park Cir #401
12905 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
12905 Centre Park Cir #401 Available 08/03/20 BRYSON @ WOODLAND PARK 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT HOME - BRYSON COMMUNITY OFFERS WONDERFUL AMENITIES AND GARAGE PARKING!!! POOLS, OUTDOOR GRILLS AND TABLES, ON SITE CONCIERGE, PARTY ROOM, MEETING ROOM AND
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Floris, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Floris apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

