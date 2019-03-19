5931 FAIRVIEW WOODS DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful Halle built luxury home in sought after Fairview Woods. So many features including 3 car garage, fenced rear yard, brick patio. Inside...3 fireplaces, gourmet kitchen with stainless, granite, butlers pantry, wet bar, wine refrigerator. Huge master bedroom suite with luxury bath and room sized walk in closet. There is a first floor study as well as family room (both with fireplaces), hardwood floors and a dramatic curved staircase from entrance way to upper level.The basement features 1.5 baths as well as bedroom suite and huge rec room. THE PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR A 6 MONTH LEASE ONLY...if you are having a house built or on a temporary assignment it is the perfect solution for housing needs. Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis.