All apartments in Fairfax Station
Find more places like 5931 FAIRVIEW WOODS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax Station, VA
/
5931 FAIRVIEW WOODS DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5931 FAIRVIEW WOODS DRIVE

5931 Fairview Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5931 Fairview Woods Drive, Fairfax Station, VA 22039

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Halle built luxury home in sought after Fairview Woods. So many features including 3 car garage, fenced rear yard, brick patio. Inside...3 fireplaces, gourmet kitchen with stainless, granite, butlers pantry, wet bar, wine refrigerator. Huge master bedroom suite with luxury bath and room sized walk in closet. There is a first floor study as well as family room (both with fireplaces), hardwood floors and a dramatic curved staircase from entrance way to upper level.The basement features 1.5 baths as well as bedroom suite and huge rec room. THE PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR A 6 MONTH LEASE ONLY...if you are having a house built or on a temporary assignment it is the perfect solution for housing needs. Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5931 FAIRVIEW WOODS DRIVE have any available units?
5931 FAIRVIEW WOODS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax Station, VA.
What amenities does 5931 FAIRVIEW WOODS DRIVE have?
Some of 5931 FAIRVIEW WOODS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5931 FAIRVIEW WOODS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5931 FAIRVIEW WOODS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5931 FAIRVIEW WOODS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5931 FAIRVIEW WOODS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5931 FAIRVIEW WOODS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5931 FAIRVIEW WOODS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5931 FAIRVIEW WOODS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5931 FAIRVIEW WOODS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5931 FAIRVIEW WOODS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5931 FAIRVIEW WOODS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5931 FAIRVIEW WOODS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5931 FAIRVIEW WOODS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5931 FAIRVIEW WOODS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5931 FAIRVIEW WOODS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5931 FAIRVIEW WOODS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5931 FAIRVIEW WOODS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairfax Station Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VABurke Centre, VAKings Park West, VABurke, VABuckhall, VAFair Lakes, VAFair Oaks, VA
Mantua, VAChantilly, VAGreenbriar, VAKings Park, VAOakton, VAWest Springfield, VANewington Forest, VAManassas Park, VAMerrifield, VALaurel Hill, VAWoodburn, VACounty Center, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University