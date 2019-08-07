All apartments in Fairfax Station
Fairfax Station, VA
5917 ONE PENNY DR
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:46 AM

5917 ONE PENNY DR

5917 One Penny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5917 One Penny Drive, Fairfax Station, VA 22039

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR SALE OR FOR RENT Beautiful home, beautiful setting! Nestled on a 2.77 acre premium lot. Your own private retreat like setting! So many wonderful updates; top of line kitchen and baths! Natural gas heat! Freshly painted interior with sparkling hardwoods, plenty of natural light and open floorplan with gorgeous kitchen. Upper level has 4 generous sized bedrooms the two fully renovated bathrooms. Walk out lower level is perfect for fun and games. Updated full bath in lower level too! Property is beautifully landscaped and has a babbling brook! This sheltered retreat makes you feel like you are miles away from the hustle and bustle, yet you are just minutes away from Fairfax County Parkway and 123, while Burke Centre puts all the necessity shops right at your fingertips, along with VRE. Enjoy great schools and nearby parks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5917 ONE PENNY DR have any available units?
5917 ONE PENNY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax Station, VA.
Is 5917 ONE PENNY DR currently offering any rent specials?
5917 ONE PENNY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5917 ONE PENNY DR pet-friendly?
No, 5917 ONE PENNY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax Station.
Does 5917 ONE PENNY DR offer parking?
Yes, 5917 ONE PENNY DR offers parking.
Does 5917 ONE PENNY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5917 ONE PENNY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5917 ONE PENNY DR have a pool?
No, 5917 ONE PENNY DR does not have a pool.
Does 5917 ONE PENNY DR have accessible units?
No, 5917 ONE PENNY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5917 ONE PENNY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5917 ONE PENNY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5917 ONE PENNY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5917 ONE PENNY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
