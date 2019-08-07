5917 ONE PENNY DR

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FOR SALE OR FOR RENT Beautiful home, beautiful setting! Nestled on a 2.77 acre premium lot. Your own private retreat like setting! So many wonderful updates; top of line kitchen and baths! Natural gas heat! Freshly painted interior with sparkling hardwoods, plenty of natural light and open floorplan with gorgeous kitchen. Upper level has 4 generous sized bedrooms the two fully renovated bathrooms. Walk out lower level is perfect for fun and games. Updated full bath in lower level too! Property is beautifully landscaped and has a babbling brook! This sheltered retreat makes you feel like you are miles away from the hustle and bustle, yet you are just minutes away from Fairfax County Parkway and 123, while Burke Centre puts all the necessity shops right at your fingertips, along with VRE. Enjoy great schools and nearby parks!