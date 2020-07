Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Beautiful & bright single family with all the updates on a cut-de-sac. Hardwood floor, beautiful light features, updated kitchen and bathroom. Bright finished basement with walkout to a large fenced with a big shed, and beautiful patio with many fruit trees. Close to VRE/Amtrack train that is less than a mile and shopping.