5431 NEW LONDON PARK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking

End unit townhome in desired Colony Park community, Walk to metro bus, close to shops, Burke Centre Amtrak Station, farmer's market & park. House is freshly painted and professionally cleaned. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 half bathrooms, 1 assigned parking in front of the house, plenty visitor and street parking behind the house. Large living room, formal dining room, breakfast space in kitchen, walk-out basement features game room with wood-burning fireplace, half bathroom, storage room, and laundry room. Deck off the dining room, fenced backyard has another storage room for your garden tools. $55/adult application fee in certified fund payable to Samson Property Management. Available immediately. No pet, No smokers.