Fairfax Station, VA
5431 NEW LONDON PARK DRIVE
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:17 PM

5431 NEW LONDON PARK DRIVE

5431 New London Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5431 New London Park Drive, Fairfax Station, VA 22032

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
End unit townhome in desired Colony Park community, Walk to metro bus, close to shops, Burke Centre Amtrak Station, farmer's market & park. House is freshly painted and professionally cleaned. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 half bathrooms, 1 assigned parking in front of the house, plenty visitor and street parking behind the house. Large living room, formal dining room, breakfast space in kitchen, walk-out basement features game room with wood-burning fireplace, half bathroom, storage room, and laundry room. Deck off the dining room, fenced backyard has another storage room for your garden tools. $55/adult application fee in certified fund payable to Samson Property Management. Available immediately. No pet, No smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5431 NEW LONDON PARK DRIVE have any available units?
5431 NEW LONDON PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax Station, VA.
What amenities does 5431 NEW LONDON PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 5431 NEW LONDON PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5431 NEW LONDON PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5431 NEW LONDON PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5431 NEW LONDON PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5431 NEW LONDON PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax Station.
Does 5431 NEW LONDON PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5431 NEW LONDON PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5431 NEW LONDON PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5431 NEW LONDON PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5431 NEW LONDON PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5431 NEW LONDON PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5431 NEW LONDON PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5431 NEW LONDON PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5431 NEW LONDON PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5431 NEW LONDON PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5431 NEW LONDON PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5431 NEW LONDON PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
