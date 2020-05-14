All apartments in Fairfax Station
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

10801 ADARE DR

10801 Adare Drive
Location

10801 Adare Drive, Fairfax Station, VA 22032

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Colonial on quiet cul-de-sac in Fairfax Club Estates, 3 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths, Fireplace in Living Room, GSD's to lovely Deck, Perfect for entertaining.Lower Level offer large family room with built in Bar, Full bath and Utility Room, Walk out level. Please wear a mask when showing property and do not touch light switches, tenant will have lights already turned on for you. Thank youNo more than 2 incomes to qualify. No co-signersFOR RENTAL APPLICATION GO TO: http://www.longandfoster,com --- Enter Address of Property --- Double Click on Picture --- Hit Rental Application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

