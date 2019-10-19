All apartments in Fairfax Station
10670 JOHN AYRES DR

10670 John Ayres Drive · No Longer Available
10670 John Ayres Drive, Fairfax Station, VA 22032

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
Three-level Colonial in desired Fairfax Club Estates is perfect for families and commuters. Easy commute to DC and Pentagon Bus Route 18P, Burke VRE station, minutes from 495/395/I-95 and close to shops and restaurants. Beautiful hardwood floors on main level and bedrooms, wood burning fireplace, energy efficient upgrades: insulation, windows, hot water heater, HVAC. Basement is ideal for an office and storage. Includes a community pool with tennis and basketball courts. Access to nature trail and lake. Robinson Secondary school district including Bonnie Brae Elementary school. Available September 1. Make Fairfax Club Estates your new home and community.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Does 10670 JOHN AYRES DR have any available units?
10670 JOHN AYRES DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax Station, VA.
What amenities does 10670 JOHN AYRES DR have?
Some of 10670 JOHN AYRES DR's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10670 JOHN AYRES DR currently offering any rent specials?
10670 JOHN AYRES DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10670 JOHN AYRES DR pet-friendly?
No, 10670 JOHN AYRES DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax Station.
Does 10670 JOHN AYRES DR offer parking?
Yes, 10670 JOHN AYRES DR offers parking.
Does 10670 JOHN AYRES DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10670 JOHN AYRES DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10670 JOHN AYRES DR have a pool?
Yes, 10670 JOHN AYRES DR has a pool.
Does 10670 JOHN AYRES DR have accessible units?
No, 10670 JOHN AYRES DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10670 JOHN AYRES DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 10670 JOHN AYRES DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10670 JOHN AYRES DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10670 JOHN AYRES DR has units with air conditioning.
