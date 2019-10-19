10670 JOHN AYRES DR

Amenities

Three-level Colonial in desired Fairfax Club Estates is perfect for families and commuters. Easy commute to DC and Pentagon Bus Route 18P, Burke VRE station, minutes from 495/395/I-95 and close to shops and restaurants. Beautiful hardwood floors on main level and bedrooms, wood burning fireplace, energy efficient upgrades: insulation, windows, hot water heater, HVAC. Basement is ideal for an office and storage. Includes a community pool with tennis and basketball courts. Access to nature trail and lake. Robinson Secondary school district including Bonnie Brae Elementary school. Available September 1. Make Fairfax Club Estates your new home and community.