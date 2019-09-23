10328 HAMPSHIRE GREEN AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry

Stately All brick Town-home offering over 2400 square feet on 3 spacious levels -3BRs, main den/ 4th BR. Welcoming curved covered side entry opens to spacious foyer. Double door open to main level Den/Office. Impressive, completely remodeled kitchen offers SS appliances, Ceramic title back splash with custom inlay. Huge look through from kitchen to formal dining area.Open concept floor plan. Walk out upgraded wood sliding glass door in incredible backyard with a full finished patio that back to trees. Huge master suite, dressing area with his & hers closets and new remodeled master bath, dual sink vanities with granite top. Shower doors and custom tile. Two spacious additional bedrooms have ample closet space and share an upgraded bathroom with recessed lighting & ceramic title flooring. Huge lower level with expansive recreation room, built in recessed lighting, crown molding, brick hearth fireplace with mantel. Giant storage room/ laundry room with tons of storage space & remodeled full bath on lower level.