Fairfax Station, VA
10328 HAMPSHIRE GREEN AVENUE
Last updated September 23 2019 at 3:23 PM

10328 HAMPSHIRE GREEN AVENUE

10328 Hampshire Green Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10328 Hampshire Green Avenue, Fairfax Station, VA 22032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
Stately All brick Town-home offering over 2400 square feet on 3 spacious levels -3BRs, main den/ 4th BR. Welcoming curved covered side entry opens to spacious foyer. Double door open to main level Den/Office. Impressive, completely remodeled kitchen offers SS appliances, Ceramic title back splash with custom inlay. Huge look through from kitchen to formal dining area.Open concept floor plan. Walk out upgraded wood sliding glass door in incredible backyard with a full finished patio that back to trees. Huge master suite, dressing area with his & hers closets and new remodeled master bath, dual sink vanities with granite top. Shower doors and custom tile. Two spacious additional bedrooms have ample closet space and share an upgraded bathroom with recessed lighting & ceramic title flooring. Huge lower level with expansive recreation room, built in recessed lighting, crown molding, brick hearth fireplace with mantel. Giant storage room/ laundry room with tons of storage space & remodeled full bath on lower level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10328 HAMPSHIRE GREEN AVENUE have any available units?
10328 HAMPSHIRE GREEN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax Station, VA.
What amenities does 10328 HAMPSHIRE GREEN AVENUE have?
Some of 10328 HAMPSHIRE GREEN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10328 HAMPSHIRE GREEN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10328 HAMPSHIRE GREEN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10328 HAMPSHIRE GREEN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10328 HAMPSHIRE GREEN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax Station.
Does 10328 HAMPSHIRE GREEN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 10328 HAMPSHIRE GREEN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 10328 HAMPSHIRE GREEN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10328 HAMPSHIRE GREEN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10328 HAMPSHIRE GREEN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 10328 HAMPSHIRE GREEN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 10328 HAMPSHIRE GREEN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10328 HAMPSHIRE GREEN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10328 HAMPSHIRE GREEN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10328 HAMPSHIRE GREEN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10328 HAMPSHIRE GREEN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10328 HAMPSHIRE GREEN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
