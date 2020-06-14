Apartment List
155 Apartments for rent in East Highland Park, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Highland Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to c... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2111 Watts Ln
2111 Watts Lane, East Highland Park, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
816 sqft
2111 Watts Ln Available 06/15/20 Recently Renovated 2 Bedroom & 1 Bath Single Family Home - This beautiful 2 bedroom & 1 bath single family home has been recently renovated.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3415 Reynolds Rd
3415 Reynolds Road, East Highland Park, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
812 sqft
3415 Reynolds Rd Available 08/10/20 Adorable 2 Bedroom, Freshly Renovated! - Adorably Renovated 2 BED/1 BATH featuring beautiful wood floors throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1922 Watts Lane
1922 Watts Lane, East Highland Park, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
720 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom Ready August 1! - Nice two bedroom, one bathroom ranch style home located in the East end area of Henrico County. Bright living room with wood floors throughout. The eat-in kitchen opens up to the large rear yard.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3317 Montclair Road
3317 Montclair Road, East Highland Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
825 sqft
3317 Monclair Road - Three bedroom / one bath Hardwood floors.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3904 Morton Dr
3904 Morton Drive, East Highland Park, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2642 sqft
Stunning 4 Bedroom 2.
Results within 1 mile of East Highland Park

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7277 Jackson Ave
7277 Jackson Avenue, Mechanicsville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
988 sqft
Bright, sunny and beautiful! 2 bed 1 bath available now - Charming 2 bedroom ranch now available in Mechanicsville.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7086 Colonel Crump Dr
7086 Colonel Crump Drive, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Ready to move in! HURRY THIS HOUSE WONT LAST RESERVE TODAY WITH $200 down 3 bedroom 1.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Highland Park
1 Unit Available
3302 2nd Ave
3302 2nd Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY 6/4 @ 6-6:30 Bring $200 to reserve this unit on the spot Please apply online at www.greatrichmondrentals.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Highland Terrace
1 Unit Available
3100 Letcher Ave
3100 Letcher Avenue, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$825
Available JULY 2020 Please come into the leasing office to apply 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA Reserve this home with just $199 down 4 bedroom 1 bathroom house -fenced in backyard -hardwood floors -living room -kitchen appliances included -front

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
1205 North 23rd Street
1205 North 23rd Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$875
1000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Victorian Beauty....Centrally located One bedroom One Bath duplex. Spacious bedroom with Hardwood floors, New windows with plenty of natural light. New appliances including washer and dryer. Back porch overlooking fenced in back yard.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
1322 North 22nd Street
1322 North 22nd Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2046 sqft
This nicely renovated historic house has to offer 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, kitchen, dining room and a living room. The house has a front porch and a big back yard. It is all electric, central AIR and Heat. Hardwood floors.

Last updated June 14 at 05:00pm
Green Park
1 Unit Available
1108 Fourqurean Ln
1108 Fourqurean Lane, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Perfect location and ready to move in. This 2 bedroom home features hard wood floors and bright and inviting floor plans that flow between spaces. Kitchen has been updated with plenty of room for cooking and storage.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Peter Paul
1 Unit Available
1600 North 22nd Street - B
1600 North 22nd Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
This nicely renovated apartment is on the second floor of the house and has to offer 2 large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, dining room, new kitchen appliances, new bathroom fixtures,washer and dryer hookups. Central heat and air.
Results within 5 miles of East Highland Park
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
26 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
951 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
The Fan
37 Units Available
Circ Apartments
1137 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1012 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
19 Units Available
11 North at White Oak
11 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$839
784 sqft
Just minutes from downtown and VCU, and only five miles from Richmond International Airport, these comfortable units offer stunning amenities like updated kitchens, modern flooring, large closets and extended living spaces.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Central Office
22 Units Available
The Locks
311 S 11th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
867 sqft
Along Richmond's waterfront, this apartment home community mixes residential with retail. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature subway tile and stainless steel appliances, a saltwater pool, a gym and a bike rack.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Old Town Manchester
10 Units Available
The Hudson
700 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartment homes available!Take loft living to the next level at The Hudson. We offer newly remodeled one, two, and three-bedroom spacious apartments in the lively city of Richmond, VA.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Shockoe Slip
10 Units Available
The Corner Lofts
1321 1/2 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,150
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Corner Lofts in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
The Fan
45 Units Available
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$900
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,114
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
875 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Monroe Ward
110 Units Available
Towers on Franklin
104 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Towers on Franklin in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Old Town Manchester
35 Units Available
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1183 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Old Town Manchester
21 Units Available
City View Lofts
411 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
863 sqft
Come home to a brand new, pet-friendly community of loft residences jam-packed with the finest amenities in Richmond including a stunning riverfront pool, epic skyline and river views, two 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness centers, and two modern
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Carver
32 Units Available
Downtown Rentals
1510 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downtown Rentals in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for East Highland Park, VA

East Highland Park, a suburb of Richmond, Virginia is a stone's throw away from the birthplace of famed American writer Edgar Allan Poe.

Nestled squarely between Richmond and the Chickahominy River, East Highland Park, Virginia is only a two-hour drive from the the nation's capital. The census-designated place is a suburb of greater Richmond, and has a population of 14,796 according to the last 2010 census. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in East Highland Park, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Highland Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

