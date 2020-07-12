139 Apartments for rent in Dranesville, VA with parking

"I woke up this morning / The breeze blowing across my face / I just had to look up above and thank somebody for this place /

Because He must have been have been thinking 'bout me / When He planted that very first dogwood tree / It's where I want to be / Living in the sweet Virginia breeze."

--Robbin Thompson, "Sweet Virginia Breeze"

Hop on over the Potomac River just to the northwest of Washington, DC, and you'll land in Dranesville, a small town in Virginia that borders McLean and Arlington. Dranesville has a funny name, and you might initially think that the area was named after a plumbing part. In reality, however, Dranesville was named after a man, Washington Drane, an early settler who moved to the area from Washington, D.C. proper around 1810. Washington Drane started a famous tavern there, the Dranesville Tavern, and it is still in the town today (it's listed on the National Register of Historic Places). Dranesville has more history than just its first settler. It was also the site of the Battle of Dranesville during the Civil War. Today, there's plenty happening in Dranesville; you don't have to worry that this whole place is about the past! In fact, the town is a great commuter community, where many people go into and out of Washington, D.C. for work or play, but they also spend time in and invest in their hometown of Dranesville.