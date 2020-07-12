AL
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:00 PM

139 Apartments for rent in Dranesville, VA with parking

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1173 sqft
This quiet neighborhood provides comfort and style. Relaxing amenities include a sparkling pool and dog park. Apartments feature full-size washer and dryers, hardwood floors and patio or balcony to take in scenic lake views.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,497
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1020 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located just one mile from Reston, VA. All units recently renovated with bathtub, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse with 24-hour gym, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball courts.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
46 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,506
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
19 Units Available
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,664
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,953
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,222
1167 sqft
Central location to I-495, I-66, Route 7 and I-95 with amenities such as a car wash area, green courtyard and pool. You'll find ample storage, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances in these recently renovated homes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,467
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
995 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
$
11 Units Available
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,417
1450 sqft
Close proximity to Baron Cameron Park provides natural, tranquil living in these recently renovated apartments. Enjoy updated interiors featuring hardwood flooring and luxury appliances or head to the nearby Reston Town Center for entertainment.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
12003 EDGEMERE CIRCLE
12003 Edgemere Circle, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1832 sqft
Beautiful 3 level 1 car garage town home in heart of Reston. Bright and Open Living room with gas fireplace, hardwood floors on main level. Large eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and space for table. Fully finished walk out lower level.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1310 PARK GARDEN LN
1310 Park Garden Lane, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
Updated 3 Level End Unit townhome with 1 car garage in quiet community. Hardwood floors on main, gourmet eat-in kitchen, Trex deck with spiral staircase leading to brick patio overlooking trees.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
11703-E SUMMERCHASE CIR #1703-E
11703 Summerchase Cir, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
BRIGHT, TOP LEVEL CONDO WITH NEW WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT. HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS IN DESIRABLE NORTH RESTON. SLIDING GLASS DOOR LEADS TO SPACIOUS BALCONY. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. KITCHEN BREAKFAST BAR AND CHANDELIER IN DINING RM. WASHER AND DRYER.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
21961 GREENTREE TERRACE
21961 Greentree Terrace, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1736 sqft
1-Car Garage Townhome, 3BR, 2.5 BA, 3 finished levels, carpeting and neutral paint, hardwood flooring in the dining room, ceiling fans, private setting backing to trees and common area. Conveniently located to Rte. 7, Rte 28, and Dulles Airport.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
851 Colvin Court
851 Colvin Court, Herndon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2428 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom and 2.5 bath Single Family House. The property has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths on level 2.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1729 STUART POINTE LANE
1729 Stuart Pointe Ln, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2450 sqft
Gorgeous extra Large 3BR, 3.5BA, 2 Car Gar, END unit TH in Heart of Herndon, near Reston Town Center,Rt 28, Rt 267,OPEN floor plan, fully fin bsmnt w/FBA. Fully fenced yard + Patio + Deck. Large MBR w/ large WI closets & vaulted ceiling.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1300 PARK GARDEN LANE
1300 Park Garden Lane, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1966 sqft
Exquisite 3 br, 3.5 ba, 3 level 2700 sq feet garage townhome recently updated from top to bottom. Available June 9th.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1324-D GARDEN WALL CIR
1324 Garden Wall Cir, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Large 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with 9 ft ceilings and tons of natural light**New washer and dryer!**Granite countertops with new SS appliances**Oversized private balcony with Western exposure**Freshly paintedClose to pool, tennis, shopping**This home

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1505 Deer Point Way
1505 Deer Point Way, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2089 sqft
Beautiful townhouse available for rent in one of Reston's most coveted neighborhoods. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, light-filled, two story foyer, open floor plan. French doors access the secluded deck off living room.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
751 CENTER STREET
751 Center Street, Herndon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2457 sqft
751 Center Street Herndon VA 20170.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1399 PARK GARDEN LN
1399 Park Garden Lane, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Beautiful end-unit w/wrap-around porch in lovely setting. Great floor plan w/gourmet kitchen, granite counters, stainless appliances, hardwood floors. Din room has adjoining sun-room w/French doors opening to balcony (attached tv set conveys).

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
510 WORCHESTER STREET
510 Worchester Street, Herndon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
1750 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Well-maintained 4BR home featuring upgraded kitchen w/adjoining family room, dining room with walk-out to deck, separate laundry room, fenced rear yard, attached garage and more.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1109 WATER POINTE LANE
1109 Water Pointe Lane, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
4735 sqft
Stunning Gulick home with master bedroom on the main level in desirable North Reston! Close to Wiehle Metro and within a short drive to Tysons and Washington DC, this home provides easy accessibility to everything! Owners updated the home with new

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
22911 REGENT TERRACE
22911 Regent Terrace, Oak Grove, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2040 sqft
LOCATION~~LOCATION~~~~A beautiful 3 level traditional townhouse located in the Grovewood community in Sterling. This spacious townhome has lots to see.
Results within 5 miles of Dranesville
Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
$
87 Units Available
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,005
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1316 sqft
Great location downtown, close to Presidents Park and Hyatt Park. Residents enjoy units with large windows, pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Community includes fitness center, courtyard and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
23 Units Available
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,495
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,704
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1150 sqft
Modern apartment community just off Dulles Toll Road. Features include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has fire pits, a yoga studio, car charging stations and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
$
50 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,650
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1050 sqft
Spacious new pet-friendly apartments feature large kitchens, oversized dining rooms and plush carpets. BBQ, picnic area, fitness center, kids playscape and business lounge located on-site. Near to scenic hiking trails and close to Highway 286.
City Guide for Dranesville, VA

"I woke up this morning / The breeze blowing across my face / I just had to look up above and thank somebody for this place /

Because He must have been have been thinking 'bout me / When He planted that very first dogwood tree / It's where I want to be / Living in the sweet Virginia breeze."

--Robbin Thompson, "Sweet Virginia Breeze"

Hop on over the Potomac River just to the northwest of Washington, DC, and you'll land in Dranesville, a small town in Virginia that borders McLean and Arlington. Dranesville has a funny name, and you might initially think that the area was named after a plumbing part. In reality, however, Dranesville was named after a man, Washington Drane, an early settler who moved to the area from Washington, D.C. proper around 1810. Washington Drane started a famous tavern there, the Dranesville Tavern, and it is still in the town today (it's listed on the National Register of Historic Places). Dranesville has more history than just its first settler. It was also the site of the Battle of Dranesville during the Civil War. Today, there's plenty happening in Dranesville; you don't have to worry that this whole place is about the past! In fact, the town is a great commuter community, where many people go into and out of Washington, D.C. for work or play, but they also spend time in and invest in their hometown of Dranesville. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dranesville, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dranesville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

