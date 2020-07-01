/
3 bedroom apartments
37 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Colonial Heights, VA
Oak Hill
Riverview Apartments
205 Archer Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1072 sqft
theres no place like the Riverview Apartments in Colonial Heights, VA.
Mount Pleasant - Southpark
1103 Conduit Rd
1103 Conduit Road, Colonial Heights, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1624 sqft
3 BR Rancher - East Roslyn Heights in Colonial Heights For $1225 !! - Call Now! - Great Brick Rancher with 3 Bedrooms and 1 1/2 Baths. Lovely Large Family Room and Formal Dining Room. Eat-In Kitchen with Appliances.
Shepherd Stadium
307 Roanoke Ave
307 Roanoke Avenue, Colonial Heights, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1317 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath in Colonial Heights - 3 Bed 1 Bath beautiful single family house available for rent immediately. (RLNE4945344)
Ellerslie
605 Dover Lane
605 Dover Lane, Colonial Heights, VA
3 Bedrooms
$895
- !!!!!COMING SOON!!!! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rancher located in Colonial Heights. This unit is equipped with a stove and laundry hookups. There is heat pump/central air also available. This property has a fenced yard and screened porch. No pets.
Enon
Rivermont Crossing
1530 River Tree Dr, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1465 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rivermont Crossing in Chester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,296
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,362
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
Jefferson South of the James
1800 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
JSOJ is located in Petersburg, Virginia only 5 minutes to Old Towne, 7 minutes to The Fort Lee Military base, & 10 minutes to Southpark. Easy access to I-95, I-85, & Rt.
Crater Square Apartments
1025 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$949
Conveniently located to I-95, Crater Square Apartments and Townhomes are close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment in Old Town Petersburg and Southpark Mall. Select from one of our several floor plans.
Hopewell
3203 Evergreen Avenue
3203 Evergreen Avenue, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1653 sqft
3203 Evergreen Avenue, Hopewell - 3 bedroom, 1.
1021 Melville Street
1021 Melville Street, Petersburg, VA
Available 07/03/20 RENT TO OWN - Property Id: 309280 WHY RENT WHEN YOU CAN RENT TO OWN TIRED OF RENTING? TIRED OF MOVING EVERY 12 MONTHS? TIRED OF THROWING MONEY AWAY? TIRED OF MISSING OUT ON THE BIGGEST TAX DEDUCTION THE GOVERNMENT GIVES YOU? RENT
Enon
1601 River Rock Road 203
1601 River Rock Road, Enon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1265 sqft
Rivermont Crossing Apartments ! - Property Id: 270289 close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.
505 S. Jefferson Street
505 South Jefferson Street, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1176 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5840263)
143 Elm Street
143 Elm Street, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1050 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW IN PETERSBURG - New Remodeled 2 bedroom (possible 3rd), 1 bath home with eat in kitchen including stove and refrigerator, separate laundry room with washer and dryer included, but not guaranteed (owner will not
Hopewell
2508 Berry St
2508 Berry Street, Hopewell, VA
More Than Meets The Eye - This Cape Styled home offers more than meets the eye. The 1st level offers a spacious living room, an eat in kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, and dishwasher, and sliding glass doors to the deck.
8 Walta Circle
8 Walta Circle, Petersburg, VA
- *Shown by appointment only* This is a 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located in Petersburg. There is central air and heat and appliances will include a stove and refrigerator. Laundry hookups are available. No pets, No housing vouchers.
3555 Thornsett Dr
3555 Thornsett Drive, Chester, VA
3555 Thornsett Dr Available 10/05/20 Chester 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Transitional with 1 Car Garage on Cul-de-sac in Longmeadow - A GREAT Single Family Home with 4 bedrooms/2.5 bath.
2210 Van Dorn Street
2210 Van Dorn Street, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1241 sqft
This Brick rancher is located in the Pines Gardens Subdivision. Minutes away from local shopping areas. Just a few miles away from 95 near Crater rd.
38 Edmonds Ave
38 Edmonds Avenue, Petersburg, VA
Brick 4 Bedroom and 2 1/2 Baths - Rancher- Cool Spring Gardens - Come See this Lovely 4 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bath Rancher with Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout and New Paint.
Hopewell
3903 Jackson Farm Road
3903 Jackson Farm Road, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1104 sqft
3903 Jackson Farm Road, Hopewell - 3 BR, 1 BA rancher offering approx.
1551 Mt. Vernon Street
1551 Mount Vernon Street, Petersburg, VA
- SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. This unit has four bedrooms, two and one-half bath and comes equipped with stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. It has gas heat and central air. It will not accept pets or vouchers.
2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG
2532 Bogese Drive, Petersburg, VA
$100 discount on 1st months rent only for approved application that moves in no later than 12/15/19 - 4 bedrooms, 2.
541 Briarwood Circle
541 Briarwood Circle, Prince George County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1262 sqft
541 Briarwood Circle Available 07/03/20 3 Bedroom and 2 Full - L Shaped Ranch in Prince George - See this L Shaped Ranch With Open Kitchen/Dining/and Living Room ! In Addition this Home also Features a Large Great Room.
