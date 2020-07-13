506 MONROE POINT DRIVE

Amenities

This home is ready for the next tenant. It has been corrected and cleaned . New carpet in the first floor bedroom , all other carpets have been professionally cleaned. The home has been scrubba dub dubed by a professional cleaner. The owner's bath has a new floor, all baths have new toilet seats. Don't miss this opportunity to make this beautiful home your home. Located in the fabulous beach/golf cart community of Colonial Beach. Restaurants, beaches, shopping, tiki bar, brewery and an easy drive to DC, Fredericksburg or Richmond. Located at the mouth of the Northern Neck where a number of wineries are within close proximity. Don't miss this opportunity.