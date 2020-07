Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Cute Rambler for Rent, Steps to the River, Front Porch, Side Three Season Porch, Fenced Yard, New Carpet through out home ,2 Living Rooms, Separate Dining Room, New Appliances, Separate Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer, Fireplace, Large Shed, Water, Sewer and Trash included. Tenant is responsible for electric and cable. Monthly Rent is $1,500.00 Security Deposit is $1,500.00. Application Fee is $40 per applicant



