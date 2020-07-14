All apartments in Charlottesville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Lakeside

200 Lake Club Ct · (833) 499-0549
Location

200 Lake Club Ct, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0219-107 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1214-204 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 1254-401 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1214-203 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Unit 1214-303 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Unit 1274-303 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
dog park
internet access
trash valet
This is where you belongEnjoy the beauty of nature. Nestled in lush woodlands, a 12-acre lake, mountain views, and a white sand beach. The finest in lifestyle amenities, convenience and leisure. Lakefront apartment homes nestled in lush woodlands only minutes from historic downtown Charlottesville, the University of Virginia and Martha Jefferson Hospital. Experience the wide array of amenities offered by Lakeside.The Newly Renovated Clubhouse is the focal point of the community. Swim in the pool or lake; go fishing; sunbathe on the white sand beach; relax in the hot tub. Workout in our newly expanded fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment or utilize our new business center. Take in a movie in your private screening room, complete with theater-style high back seats with cup holders. Meet new friends at the pool or the clubhouse. Play tennis, volleyball, basketball, billiards, ping pong or foosball. Residents have 24-hour access to our fitness center, business center, and billiar

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs combined
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeside have any available units?
Lakeside has 8 units available starting at $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does Lakeside have?
Some of Lakeside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeside currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeside pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeside is pet friendly.
Does Lakeside offer parking?
Yes, Lakeside offers parking.
Does Lakeside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakeside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeside have a pool?
Yes, Lakeside has a pool.
Does Lakeside have accessible units?
No, Lakeside does not have accessible units.
Does Lakeside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeside has units with dishwashers.
