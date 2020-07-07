All apartments in Charlottesville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:37 AM

Avemore

1540 Avemore Ln · (434) 394-3304
Rent Special
Receive 1 month free for all July moves with 18-month lease!
Location

1540 Avemore Ln, Charlottesville, VA 22911

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Ash Lawn-Highland-1

$1,299

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 581 sqft

Berkely-1

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 649 sqft

Lindenwald-1

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Pierce Manse-1

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1209 sqft

Sherwood-1

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1304 sqft

Pierce Manse-2

$1,889

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1209 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avemore.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
conference room
courtyard
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
media room
online portal
playground
Located at the foot of Pantops Mountain amid beautiful landscapes and mountain views is where you'll find Avemore, a sophisticated residential neighborhood inspired by the rich tradition of Jeffersonian Architecture. Avemore luxury apartments in Charlottesville captures the essence of Albemarle County's beautiful countryside while being conveniently located to the Historic Downtown Mall, Martha Jefferson Hospital, the 29 North corridor, The University of Virginia, and Darden Towe Park. Here, you will find a tasteful blend of elegant character and contemporary comforts designed to enhance your lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult
Deposit: SureDeposit starting at $87.50 (per bedroom) as a deposit alternative. Traditional deposit is: $500 (1 bedroom) $1000( 2 bedroom) $1500 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $250 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $12 trash fee; $2 pest control fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 for 1st pet, $250 for 2nd pet
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: See Pet Policy for details
Parking Details: Open air parking is first come, first serve, general parking. Reserved Garages are available for lease. Select homes come with attached garage.
Storage Details: Storage units available in select buildings $25-$50

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avemore have any available units?
Avemore offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,299 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,399. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does Avemore have?
Some of Avemore's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avemore currently offering any rent specials?
Avemore is offering the following rent specials: Receive 1 month free for all July moves with 18-month lease!
Is Avemore pet-friendly?
Yes, Avemore is pet friendly.
Does Avemore offer parking?
Yes, Avemore offers parking.
Does Avemore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avemore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avemore have a pool?
Yes, Avemore has a pool.
Does Avemore have accessible units?
Yes, Avemore has accessible units.
Does Avemore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avemore has units with dishwashers.
