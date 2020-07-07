Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult
Deposit: SureDeposit starting at $87.50 (per bedroom) as a deposit alternative. Traditional deposit is: $500 (1 bedroom) $1000( 2 bedroom) $1500 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $250 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $12 trash fee; $2 pest control fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 for 1st pet, $250 for 2nd pet
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: See Pet Policy for details
Parking Details: Open air parking is first come, first serve, general parking. Reserved Garages are available for lease. Select homes come with attached garage.
Storage Details: Storage units available in select buildings $25-$50