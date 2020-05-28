921 CHERRY AVE

Amenities

STUDENT ONLY RENTAL! Private & spacious ONE-BEDROOM's available now in a SHARED, beautiful, historic five-bedroom house! Located within walking distance to UVA Medical Center, UVA Grounds, West Main Street, & Downtown Mall. Each tenant has a PERSONAL BEDROOM w/ample space & large closets. SHARED WITHIN THE HOUSE are a large eat-in kitchen w/appliances, table & chairs, a fully furnished living room, a full bath, downstairs 1/2 bath, & laundry room w/plenty of storage. Home is situated on a pristine property & in a location that can't be beat! Room for shared parking behind the house, street parking in the front, & a bus stop across the street. You can get anywhere quickly & in many ways from this house! Available first week in August!