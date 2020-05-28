All apartments in Charlottesville
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:47 PM

921 CHERRY AVE

921 Cherry Avenue · (434) 981-5000
Location

921 Cherry Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Fifeville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2249 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
STUDENT ONLY RENTAL! Private & spacious ONE-BEDROOM's available now in a SHARED, beautiful, historic five-bedroom house! Located within walking distance to UVA Medical Center, UVA Grounds, West Main Street, & Downtown Mall. Each tenant has a PERSONAL BEDROOM w/ample space & large closets. SHARED WITHIN THE HOUSE are a large eat-in kitchen w/appliances, table & chairs, a fully furnished living room, a full bath, downstairs 1/2 bath, & laundry room w/plenty of storage. Home is situated on a pristine property & in a location that can't be beat! Room for shared parking behind the house, street parking in the front, & a bus stop across the street. You can get anywhere quickly & in many ways from this house! Available first week in August!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 CHERRY AVE have any available units?
921 CHERRY AVE has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 CHERRY AVE have?
Some of 921 CHERRY AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 CHERRY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
921 CHERRY AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 CHERRY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 921 CHERRY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlottesville.
Does 921 CHERRY AVE offer parking?
Yes, 921 CHERRY AVE does offer parking.
Does 921 CHERRY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 CHERRY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 CHERRY AVE have a pool?
No, 921 CHERRY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 921 CHERRY AVE have accessible units?
No, 921 CHERRY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 921 CHERRY AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 CHERRY AVE has units with dishwashers.
