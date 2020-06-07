All apartments in Charlottesville
815 ST CLAIR AVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

815 ST CLAIR AVE

815 Saint Clair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

815 Saint Clair Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22902
Martha Jefferson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Newly renovated 4BR, 3 bath single-family home, 15 minute walk to the Downtown Mall. 2,200+ sf w/ large porch, outdoor patios, and unfinished basement. 0.8 acre yard. Renovation includes new windows, bathrooms, fixtures, roof, insulation, appliances (refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, washer/dryer). Ting fiber internet available. House features pen layout w/vaulted ceilings in kitchen, hardwoods throughout. 2 BRs ea. with full baths + 2 guest BRs with shared bath, den/office, and laundry room. Large, screened-in side porch. Large front + rear patios. North Downtown, inside 250 Bypass, 15 minute walk to the Downtown Mall. Well-behaved pets considered. Yard maintenance and trash pick up included! Available July 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

