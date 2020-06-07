815 ST CLAIR AVE

Amenities

Newly renovated 4BR, 3 bath single-family home, 15 minute walk to the Downtown Mall. 2,200+ sf w/ large porch, outdoor patios, and unfinished basement. 0.8 acre yard. Renovation includes new windows, bathrooms, fixtures, roof, insulation, appliances (refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, washer/dryer). Ting fiber internet available. House features pen layout w/vaulted ceilings in kitchen, hardwoods throughout. 2 BRs ea. with full baths + 2 guest BRs with shared bath, den/office, and laundry room. Large, screened-in side porch. Large front + rear patios. North Downtown, inside 250 Bypass, 15 minute walk to the Downtown Mall. Well-behaved pets considered. Yard maintenance and trash pick up included! Available July 1.