Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

802 6th Street SE

802 6th Street Southeast · (434) 218-3540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

802 6th Street Southeast, Charlottesville, VA 22902
Ridge St.

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 802 6th Street SE · Avail. Jul 22

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
802 6th Street SE Available 07/22/20 802 6th Street - Looking for a place to call home with character? Look no further because this 1BD/1BA beauty is just for you!

Located in Downtown Charlottesville this charmer is more than meets the eye with full natural lighting throughout, cozy living space, beautiful kitchen with beautiful dark stone countertops and an airy atmosphere to top it all off! Framed with wonderful yard, off street parking and so much more this little oasis will not last long!

Located Minutes from the Downtown Mall, Pantops, I-64, Route 29 and so many other popular locations!

Pets are welcome with additional deposit.

(RLNE5392989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 6th Street SE have any available units?
802 6th Street SE has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
Is 802 6th Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
802 6th Street SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 6th Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 6th Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 802 6th Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 802 6th Street SE does offer parking.
Does 802 6th Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 6th Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 6th Street SE have a pool?
No, 802 6th Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 802 6th Street SE have accessible units?
No, 802 6th Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 802 6th Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 6th Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 802 6th Street SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 6th Street SE does not have units with air conditioning.
