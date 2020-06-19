Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

802 6th Street SE Available 07/22/20 802 6th Street - Looking for a place to call home with character? Look no further because this 1BD/1BA beauty is just for you!



Located in Downtown Charlottesville this charmer is more than meets the eye with full natural lighting throughout, cozy living space, beautiful kitchen with beautiful dark stone countertops and an airy atmosphere to top it all off! Framed with wonderful yard, off street parking and so much more this little oasis will not last long!



Located Minutes from the Downtown Mall, Pantops, I-64, Route 29 and so many other popular locations!



Pets are welcome with additional deposit.



(RLNE5392989)