All apartments in Charlottesville
Find more places like 436 3RD ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlottesville, VA
/
436 3RD ST
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:34 PM

436 3RD ST

436 3rd St NE · (434) 466-8348
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlottesville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

436 3rd St NE, Charlottesville, VA 22902
North Downtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
SHOWINGS START JUNE 15. CALL OR TEXT AGENT JAY REEVES. CHARMING AND HISTORIC STONE HOUSE JUST 3 BLOCKS FROM DOWNTOWN MALL! No pets. House consists of three separately leased apartments all with separate entrance. This 2 BR/1BA apt is on the top floor and is accessed through its own side door. Recent upgrades include remodeled kitchen and bath, SS kitchen appliances, and installation of mini-split for heating and cooling. Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash service, garden maintenance, shared use of W & D in basement, shared use of garden with picnic table, shared use of 2 designated parking spaces in rear and the ability to acquire a parking permit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 3RD ST have any available units?
436 3RD ST has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
Is 436 3RD ST currently offering any rent specials?
436 3RD ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 3RD ST pet-friendly?
No, 436 3RD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlottesville.
Does 436 3RD ST offer parking?
Yes, 436 3RD ST does offer parking.
Does 436 3RD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 3RD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 3RD ST have a pool?
No, 436 3RD ST does not have a pool.
Does 436 3RD ST have accessible units?
No, 436 3RD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 436 3RD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 3RD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 436 3RD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 436 3RD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 436 3RD ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street
Charlottesville, VA 22903
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue
Charlottesville, VA 22902
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane
Charlottesville, VA 22903
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd
Charlottesville, VA 22901

Similar Pages

Charlottesville 1 BedroomsCharlottesville 2 Bedrooms
Charlottesville Apartments with ParkingCharlottesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlottesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Harrisonburg, VAFarmville, VACulpeper, VA
Lake of the Woods, VAPantops, VAMassanetta Springs, VA
Fishersville, VAHollymead, VACrozet, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North DowntownRidge St.
Johnson Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Piedmont Virginia Community CollegeLongwood University
James Madison University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity