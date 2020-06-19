436 3RD ST

Amenities

SHOWINGS START JUNE 15. CALL OR TEXT AGENT JAY REEVES. CHARMING AND HISTORIC STONE HOUSE JUST 3 BLOCKS FROM DOWNTOWN MALL! No pets. House consists of three separately leased apartments all with separate entrance. This 2 BR/1BA apt is on the top floor and is accessed through its own side door. Recent upgrades include remodeled kitchen and bath, SS kitchen appliances, and installation of mini-split for heating and cooling. Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash service, garden maintenance, shared use of W & D in basement, shared use of garden with picnic table, shared use of 2 designated parking spaces in rear and the ability to acquire a parking permit.