Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

346 10-1/2 St NW Adorable 1 Bedroom House Available! - 1 BR/ 1 Bath house conveniently located on 10-1/2 Street. Bring your pets and enjoy being close to UVA and Downtown Charlottesville. House features a large back deck, new flooring in the bedroom, hardwood floors throughout, and charming wood beams in the kitchen!



Washer and dryer are included as well!



