231 Stribling Ave

Adorable Home Near the University of Virginia - Adorable home minutes to UVA Hospital and the grounds, John Paul Jones Arena and UVA Football's Scott Stadium. This home has been redone inside and out, offering on-demand gas-heated water, new stainless appliances, gas cook top, tons of built-in storage, a charming built-in eating area, and many flexible living options.Three bedrooms plus study and two full baths. The home is LEAP certified and wired for Ting fast internet. Perfect yard for entertaining with beautiful flowers throughout the spring and summer and herbs for cooking, all maintained for you. Security deposit matching monthly rent required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5875701)