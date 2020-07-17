All apartments in Charlottesville
231 Stribling Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

231 Stribling Ave

231 Stribling Avenue · (434) 817-9200
Location

231 Stribling Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Fry's Spring

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 231 Stribling Ave · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Adorable Home Near the University of Virginia - Adorable home minutes to UVA Hospital and the grounds, John Paul Jones Arena and UVA Football's Scott Stadium. This home has been redone inside and out, offering on-demand gas-heated water, new stainless appliances, gas cook top, tons of built-in storage, a charming built-in eating area, and many flexible living options.Three bedrooms plus study and two full baths. The home is LEAP certified and wired for Ting fast internet. Perfect yard for entertaining with beautiful flowers throughout the spring and summer and herbs for cooking, all maintained for you. Security deposit matching monthly rent required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5875701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Stribling Ave have any available units?
231 Stribling Ave has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
Is 231 Stribling Ave currently offering any rent specials?
231 Stribling Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Stribling Ave pet-friendly?
No, 231 Stribling Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlottesville.
Does 231 Stribling Ave offer parking?
No, 231 Stribling Ave does not offer parking.
Does 231 Stribling Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Stribling Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Stribling Ave have a pool?
No, 231 Stribling Ave does not have a pool.
Does 231 Stribling Ave have accessible units?
No, 231 Stribling Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Stribling Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 Stribling Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Stribling Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Stribling Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
