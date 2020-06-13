Apartment List
/
VA
/
east highland park
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

213 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in East Highland Park, VA

Finding an apartment in East Highland Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3415 Reynolds Rd
3415 Reynolds Road, East Highland Park, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
812 sqft
3415 Reynolds Rd Available 08/10/20 Adorable 2 Bedroom, Freshly Renovated! - Adorably Renovated 2 BED/1 BATH featuring beautiful wood floors throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1922 Watts Lane
1922 Watts Lane, East Highland Park, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
720 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom Ready August 1! - Nice two bedroom, one bathroom ranch style home located in the East end area of Henrico County. Bright living room with wood floors throughout. The eat-in kitchen opens up to the large rear yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
2309 Johnson Place
2309 Johnson Place, East Highland Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1654 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bed 2.5 Bath. Owners have put their heart and soul into this home and it shows! The open/eat-in kitchen boasts double sink, electric cooking, side by side refrigerator, and TONS of storage.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3317 Montclair Road
3317 Montclair Road, East Highland Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
825 sqft
3317 Monclair Road - Three bedroom / one bath Hardwood floors.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1701 Debbie Lane
1701 Debbie Lane, East Highland Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Springdale - Brick Rancher - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick home, spacious living room, eat in kitchen with range and refrigerator. Utility area with Washer / dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of East Highland Park

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Park Southern Tip
1 Unit Available
2016 4th Ave
2016 4th Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$795
Available April 2020 Please come into the leasing office at 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA Reserve this apartment with just $200 down 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -living room -kitchen appliances included -good size bedrooms -closet space -fenced

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Terrace
1 Unit Available
3100 Letcher Ave
3100 Letcher Avenue, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$825
Available JULY 2020 Please come into the leasing office to apply 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA Reserve this home with just $199 down 4 bedroom 1 bathroom house -fenced in backyard -hardwood floors -living room -kitchen appliances included -front

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Highland Park
1 Unit Available
3302 2nd Ave
3302 2nd Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY 6/4 @ 6-6:30 Bring $200 to reserve this unit on the spot Please apply online at www.greatrichmondrentals.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1125 Micheline Terrace
1125 Micheline Terrace, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1115 sqft
1125 Micheline Terrace Available 08/08/20 Partial Brick Ranch in Richmond - This recently renovated 1115 square foot, three-bedroom/two-bath ranch available is a place we call 1125 Micheline Terrace.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whitcomb
1 Unit Available
1616 Bryan Street
1616 Bryan Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1567 sqft
1616 Bryan Street Available 08/08/20 Adorable Ranch in Mechanicsville - Byran Street is an adorable ranch-style home located in the Home Place Subdivision! It is super clean, spacious with a great layout, including an eat-in kitchen, a large laundry

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Highland Park
1 Unit Available
3204 3rd Ave
3204 3rd Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY 6/4 @ 5:30-6PM Bring $200 to reserve on the spot! Please stop by the leasing office to apply 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA Reserve this home with just $200 down 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment -BRAND NEW RENOVATION! -huge

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1401 Milton St B
1401 Milton St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$999
Ready To Move In - 3 Bed 1 Bath - Ready to move in beautiful 3 bed 1 bath available for a monthly rent of 1,050. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4710556)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7277 Jackson Ave
7277 Jackson Avenue, Mechanicsville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
988 sqft
Bright, sunny and beautiful! 2 bed 1 bath available now - Charming 2 bedroom ranch now available in Mechanicsville.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7086 Colonel Crump Dr
7086 Colonel Crump Drive, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Ready to move in! HURRY THIS HOUSE WONT LAST RESERVE TODAY WITH $200 down 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
1208 North 22nd Street
1208 North 22nd Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1672 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home in Church Hill Ready NOW! - Beautifully renovated, three bedroom, two and 1/2 bathroom home in Church Hill available NOW! Conveniently located to downtown Richmond and MCV.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1511 Front St
1511 Front Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Available June 15 Please stop by the leasing office at 3209 Ellwood Ave to reserve 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house -living room -stove and fridge included -washer and dryer hookups -fenced in backyard -front porch -great

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whitcomb
1 Unit Available
2421 Whitcomb St
2421 Whitcomb Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1632 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath Gorgeous House - 3 Bed 1 Bath newly renovated. Available for move in immediately. (RLNE5769562)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Highland Park
1 Unit Available
3410 Delaware Avenue
3410 Delaware Avenue, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
2008 sqft
Come see this freshly painted 4 bedroom 2 story house. With an additional bonus room that could easily be used as a 1st Floor bedroom. This home has HUGE rooms the Living Room has great natural light and 2 full bathrooms one on each floor.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
1322 North 22nd Street
1322 North 22nd Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2046 sqft
This nicely renovated historic house has to offer 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, kitchen, dining room and a living room. The house has a front porch and a big back yard. It is all electric, central AIR and Heat. Hardwood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
North Highland Park
1 Unit Available
3125 5th Ave
3125 5th Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
Second Floor Unit. Two Bedroom, One Bath; Large Living Room. Updated Kitchen with Gas Stove; Gas Heat, Central Air; Newer Vinyl Tilt-in Windows; Full Bath with Tub/Shower; Private Side Entrance and fire escape rear staircase. Remodeled a year ago.

1 of 7

Last updated October 12 at 10:28am
Highland Park Southern Tip
1 Unit Available
2211 3rd Ave
2211 3rd Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$695
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please come into the leasing office to apply at 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA, Reserve this home with just $200 down 2211 3rd ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -wall to wall carpet -Huge living room -good size
Results within 5 miles of East Highland Park
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
951 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Shockoe Bottom
22 Units Available
Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
793 sqft
Vida East, the newest apartment community now leasing Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom floor plans in the historic Church Hill district of Downtown Richmond, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Museums
165 Units Available
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,200
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1159 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
City Guide for East Highland Park, VA

East Highland Park, a suburb of Richmond, Virginia is a stone's throw away from the birthplace of famed American writer Edgar Allan Poe.

Nestled squarely between Richmond and the Chickahominy River, East Highland Park, Virginia is only a two-hour drive from the the nation's capital. The census-designated place is a suburb of greater Richmond, and has a population of 14,796 according to the last 2010 census. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in East Highland Park, VA

Finding an apartment in East Highland Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

East Highland Park 2 BedroomsEast Highland Park 3 BedroomsEast Highland Park Apartments with BalconyEast Highland Park Apartments with Garage
East Highland Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Highland Park Apartments with ParkingEast Highland Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
East Highland Park Cheap PlacesEast Highland Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Highland Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VA
Manchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and Mary
J Sargeant Reynolds Community CollegeUniversity of Mary Washington
Virginia Commonwealth University