Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

61 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ashland, VA

Finding an apartment in Ashland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
LakeRidge Square
10267 Lakeridge Square Ct, Ashland, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1020 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Comfortably surrounded by lush woodlands, LakeRidge Square apartments offers the feeling of a quiet, friendly neighborhood in the cozy town of Ashland, Virginia.
Results within 5 miles of Ashland

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2262 High Bush Cir
2262 High Bush Circle, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1240 sqft
Henrico Northside Woodman Rd. and I-295 Stainless appliances, Townhouse $1295 - 3 bedroom townhouse in Henrico, Mountain Laurel, A Beautiful Community I-295 and Woodman Rd.

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
12601 W Patrick Henry Rd
12601 West Patrick Henry Road, Hanover County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3224 sqft
This well-appointed and spacious home offers peaceful country living with easy access to town and I-95. The wooded 5.7 acre lot offers privacy from neighbors and places for children to explore. The home's open floor plan includes two formal rooms.

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
2511 Mountain Ash Circle
2511 Mountain Ash Circle, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
Lovely town home available soon in Mountain Laurel Townhomes off Mountain Rd in Glen Allen. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Kitchen features granite counters, ample storage, double sink, and track lighting. Hard surface floors downstairs and carpeted upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
11407 Creery Rd
11407 Creery Road, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1560 sqft
A gorgeous home located in the coveted Glen Allen area of Henrico County. This one level home has great layout and lots of space. Beautiful layout with lots of privacy. Home has a two car detached garage - about 1,100 square feet and insulated.
Results within 10 miles of Ashland
Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
Dumbarton
8 Units Available
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Laurel
9 Units Available
Maple Springs Apartments
5624 Maple Run Ln, Laurel, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$821
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
860 sqft
Close to Interstates 64, 95, 295 and 288 for easy commuting. Apartment homes have spacious kitchens, closet space and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym, hot tub and pool, sand volleyball and a nature trail.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$890
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
930 sqft
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$917
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Dumbarton
11 Units Available
Staples Mill Townhomes
4100 Townhouse Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$880
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
984 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
37 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1065 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Innsbrook
76 Units Available
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Innsbrook
18 Units Available
Colonial Village at Hampton Glen
4118 Whitford Cir, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
847 sqft
Located near I-64 and local shopping. On-site cardio and strength center, basketball court, play area, and tennis court. Updated interiors feature new kitchens and flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, and large patios or balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Laurel
7 Units Available
Millspring Commons
9318 Tarheel Ter, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1230 sqft
Minutes from Dumbarton Elementary School. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, playground and pool. Just minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
1300 Meadowfield Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$902
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$952
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1080 sqft
Step inside The Meadows and you will immediately be surrounded by our stately brick construction and beautifully landscaped grounds. We are located one block from I-295 and I-95 which is quick access for any commuter.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,082
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
628 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Laurel
50 Units Available
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1150 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Crestwood at Libbie
2342 Hampstead Avenue #2, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
658 sqft
The new Crestwood at Libbie has undergone an extreme makeover! Come see it for yourself!
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
29 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,100
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Brookdale Apartments
9027 Horrigan Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$859
432 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Brookdale Apartments in Henrico, VA are anything but ordinary.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ashland, VA

Finding an apartment in Ashland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

