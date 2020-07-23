16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cave Spring, VA

Apartment List
1 Unit Available
3381 Kelly LN
3381 Kelly Lane, Cave Spring, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2214 sqft
Beautiful Townhome for rent with plenty of space! Property features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 1 half bath. Property is a grand total of 2214 square feet and is very spacious. Available 8/10/20.
1 Unit Available
Grandin Court
2927 Fleetwood AVE SW
2927 Fleetwood Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
Great 4 bedroom brick house in SW Roanoke for rent! Property features 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, eat-in kitchen. Main level has hardwood floors and the property includes a washer and dryer. Pets will be considered for this property.
4 Units Available
The Crest Apartments
128 Rutledge Drive, Salem, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1065 sqft
Our apartments are convenient to Downtown Salem and Roanoke College, and inside an excellent school system. Just off I-81, dining, shopping, and entertainment are only a short drive away while still remaining secluded in small town Salem, VA.
Contact for Availability
Peachtree-Norwood
Northridge Village
5204 Lancelot Ln NW, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$895
- (RLNE1855199)
Contact for Availability
South Washington Heights
The Cove at Peter’s Creek
3836 Panorama Ave NW, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$745
Great Affordable Housing! - 2 & 3 Bedroom apartments in Peter's Creek Road area. Our energy-saving apartments feature double-pane insulated windows and energy efficient heat pump. Great location in a quiet area, convenient to both Roanoke and Salem.

1 Unit Available
Old Southwest
1324 3rd Street, SW
1324 3rd Street Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2249 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home with SW Charm - Old SW Charm - 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths. Fabulous rocking chair front porch that leads to a stunning foyer. Living room with wood burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves.

1 Unit Available
1737 Glendon RD
1737 Glendon Road, Salem, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1530 sqft
This Cape Cod-style house in Salem features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an attached 2-car garage, and a half-acre lot! Very convenient location and in a sought-after school district.

1 Unit Available
South Roanoke
3006 Burnleigh RD SW
3006 Burnleigh Road Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3006 Burnleigh RD SW in Roanoke. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Loudon-Melrose
1527 Gilmer Avenue Northwest
1527 Gilmer Avenue Northwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home, central heat, fridge, stove, washer dryer hookups. Freshly painted and wood laminate floors. Section 8 accepted. Must not have not have an eviction within the last 5 years.

1 Unit Available
Old Southwest
422 Woods Ave. SW
422 Woods Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
Upstairs three bedroom apartment with one bath. Great location, close to downtown and greenway. Water is included in the rent. Electric and gas are separate and paid by the tenant. Please contact our office regarding the pet policy.

1 Unit Available
Peachtree-Norwood
2428 Meadowbrook Rd.
2428 Meadowbrook Road Northwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1120 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Ranch with Fenced Yard - Come enjoy this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home. Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Large laundry room with cabinets and counter top for folding laundry.

1 Unit Available
Ridge Wood Park
918 Ingleside Lane
918 Ingleside Lane, Salem, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1700 sqft
Beautiful Salem split level near the VA hospital - HIGHLIGHTS (This unit has had its carpet removed and its hardwood floors refinished, Some baseboard touch up will be required prior to leasing. Pictures will be updated once that is complete.
Results within 10 miles of Cave Spring
10 Units Available
Mecca Gardens
Glade Creek
3343 Glade Creek Boulevard Northeast, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1346 sqft
The Glade Creek apartment community is situated in one of Roanoke's most convenient locations, minutes from shopping, dining, and downtown Roanoke. Multiple year winner for Superior Customer Service (Satisfacts).
12 Units Available
Mecca Gardens
Hickory Woods Apartments
3006 Hickory Woods Dr NE, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1156 sqft
Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Hickory Woods Apartments provides you with nature's tranquility just minutes away from all areas of the city. You will love coming home to Hickory Woods.

1 Unit Available
2353 WOLF RUN
2353 Wolf Run, Roanoke County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1948 sqft
GREAT SCHOOLS, GREAT LOCATION!! One level living-Updated kitchen w/granite countertops. Bosch appliances, custom cabinets, etc. Large unfinished walkout basement. Walk to the greenway and Parkway-great neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
4676 Afton LN
4676 Afton Lane, Roanoke County, VA
Amazing 1.5 Story Brick Home with Rocking Chair Front Porch for Rent in Roanoke County. This Property features 5 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths with the Master Bedroom and Laundry on the Main Level.
City Guide for Cave Spring, VA

The music composer James Bland in his salute to Virginia writes, “Carry me back to old Virginny, there’s where the cotton and the corn and tomatoes grow, there’s where the birds warble sweet in the springtime, there’s where this old darkey’s heart am long’d to go.”

Cave Spring, a part of Virginia, was named after a spring running from a cave. The spring joined with several familiar springs, which all flowed westward until reaching the bottom. This bottom was later called “Muddy Lick” because a part of the water contains salt in it and the animals would regularly gather and lick the salt in the mud. The city has a population of 24,922 residents (according to the 2010 census) and covers a great part of the Southwest County in Roanoke. Hence, Cave Spring comes under the covering of the Roanoke Metropolitan Statistical Area. Cave Spring is reported by visitors and residents to be a wonderful place to settle down. The area proves to be a wonderful place for family and friends to get along. The city of Roanoke runs adjacent to Cave Spring and thus the community takes advantage of the bustling activities that regularly happens in Roanoke. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Cave Spring, VA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Cave Spring provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Cave Spring. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

