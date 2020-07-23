16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cave Spring, VA
1 of 1
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 4
1 of 4
1 of 29
1 of 16
1 of 7
1 of 2
1 of 6
1 of 20
1 of 22
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 47
The music composer James Bland in his salute to Virginia writes, “Carry me back to old Virginny, there’s where the cotton and the corn and tomatoes grow, there’s where the birds warble sweet in the springtime, there’s where this old darkey’s heart am long’d to go.”
Cave Spring, a part of Virginia, was named after a spring running from a cave. The spring joined with several familiar springs, which all flowed westward until reaching the bottom. This bottom was later called “Muddy Lick” because a part of the water contains salt in it and the animals would regularly gather and lick the salt in the mud. The city has a population of 24,922 residents (according to the 2010 census) and covers a great part of the Southwest County in Roanoke. Hence, Cave Spring comes under the covering of the Roanoke Metropolitan Statistical Area. Cave Spring is reported by visitors and residents to be a wonderful place to settle down. The area proves to be a wonderful place for family and friends to get along. The city of Roanoke runs adjacent to Cave Spring and thus the community takes advantage of the bustling activities that regularly happens in Roanoke. See more
Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Cave Spring provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.
Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.
Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Cave Spring. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.