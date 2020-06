Amenities

3103 Bridgewater Drive Available 07/01/20 Great 3 bedroom condo with pools and clubhouse privileges - Large single-level 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with a sunroom or office with French doors and a great view of the pond. Lots of windows for bright light. Community has 2 pools, 2 playgrounds, put-put course, grills walk-around 5-acre pond you can fish in and clubhouse. Located off Rte. 17 in Carrollton, four minutes from the James River Bridge.



No Cats Allowed



