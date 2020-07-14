All apartments in Campbell County
56 Gloucester Dr.

56 Gloucester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

56 Gloucester Drive, Campbell County, VA 24501

Amenities

Property Amenities
56 Gloucester Dr. Available 08/01/20 Tavern Grove - 3BR/3BA - Get it before it's gone! - 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath TH in Tavern Grove just minutes from LU. Main level bedroom, bath, living room, eating area and galley style kitchen with granite counter tops, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave. Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms with private baths and washer/dryer included. All baths have granite counter tops and ceramic tile flooring. Covered front porch and concrete patio & storage building around back. No Pets / No Smoking. Trash is included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3020401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Gloucester Dr. have any available units?
56 Gloucester Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Campbell County, VA.
What amenities does 56 Gloucester Dr. have?
Some of 56 Gloucester Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Gloucester Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
56 Gloucester Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Gloucester Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 56 Gloucester Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Campbell County.
Does 56 Gloucester Dr. offer parking?
No, 56 Gloucester Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 56 Gloucester Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 Gloucester Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Gloucester Dr. have a pool?
No, 56 Gloucester Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 56 Gloucester Dr. have accessible units?
No, 56 Gloucester Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Gloucester Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 Gloucester Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Gloucester Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Gloucester Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
