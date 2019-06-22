9448 PARK HUNT COURT

Amenities

Spacious updated all-brick Orange Hunt Square townhome! The "Charleston" is one of the most popular models in the community offering a flexible & spacious floorplan including finished lower level. Large, eat-in Kitchen updated with newer appliances & granite countertops. Comfortable Dining & Living Rooms and convenient Powder Room complete the main level. Three spacious Bedrooms along with two full Bathrooms on the upper level. Master suite includes dressing area, walk-in closet & Master bathroom with shower. Lower level features large Rec Room with wood fireplace, updated wet bar with built-in cabinetry plus walk-out to open & sunny fully-fenced rear yard with beautiful private large patio backing to lush trees! Ideally located directly across the street from popular South Run Rec Center featuring indoor competition pool, various sport courts, fully-equipped exercise facilities, fitness classes, multiple outdoor sports fields and a dog park! Fantastic commute location right on Fairfax Co Parkway with quick access to Rt123, I-66 & I-395! Quick trip to Pentagon via express Metro bus or Ft Belvoir just minutes away! Top-rated West Springfield HS pyramid!