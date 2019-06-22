All apartments in Burke
Burke, VA
9448 PARK HUNT COURT
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

9448 PARK HUNT COURT

9448 Park Hunt Court · No Longer Available
Location

9448 Park Hunt Court, Burke, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious updated all-brick Orange Hunt Square townhome! The "Charleston" is one of the most popular models in the community offering a flexible & spacious floorplan including finished lower level. Large, eat-in Kitchen updated with newer appliances & granite countertops. Comfortable Dining & Living Rooms and convenient Powder Room complete the main level. Three spacious Bedrooms along with two full Bathrooms on the upper level. Master suite includes dressing area, walk-in closet & Master bathroom with shower. Lower level features large Rec Room with wood fireplace, updated wet bar with built-in cabinetry plus walk-out to open & sunny fully-fenced rear yard with beautiful private large patio backing to lush trees! Ideally located directly across the street from popular South Run Rec Center featuring indoor competition pool, various sport courts, fully-equipped exercise facilities, fitness classes, multiple outdoor sports fields and a dog park! Fantastic commute location right on Fairfax Co Parkway with quick access to Rt123, I-66 & I-395! Quick trip to Pentagon via express Metro bus or Ft Belvoir just minutes away! Top-rated West Springfield HS pyramid!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9448 PARK HUNT COURT have any available units?
9448 PARK HUNT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 9448 PARK HUNT COURT have?
Some of 9448 PARK HUNT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9448 PARK HUNT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9448 PARK HUNT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9448 PARK HUNT COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 9448 PARK HUNT COURT is pet friendly.
Does 9448 PARK HUNT COURT offer parking?
No, 9448 PARK HUNT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9448 PARK HUNT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9448 PARK HUNT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9448 PARK HUNT COURT have a pool?
Yes, 9448 PARK HUNT COURT has a pool.
Does 9448 PARK HUNT COURT have accessible units?
No, 9448 PARK HUNT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9448 PARK HUNT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9448 PARK HUNT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9448 PARK HUNT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9448 PARK HUNT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
