Wonderful Townhouse in Great Location. 3 bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms up, Granite Counters in Kitchen. Bedrooms have been repainted a neutral light grey. Close to Ft Belvoir, VRE, shopping, restaurants and easy access to 495, 395 & 95
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6328 FENESTRA COURT have any available units?
6328 FENESTRA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 6328 FENESTRA COURT have?
Some of 6328 FENESTRA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6328 FENESTRA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6328 FENESTRA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.