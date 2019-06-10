6271 Kerrydale Dr

Amenities

3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, Master Bedroom with private bathroom, Beautiful Deck backs to Forrest and stream, finished basement with patio walkout with French doors, over 500 square feet of attic storage space! Two reserved parking spots, plenty of extra parking, very quite and peaceful neighborhood, Nearby schools: Orange Hunt Elementary, Keene Mill Elementary, West Springfield High School. All electric appliances. Washer, Dryer, Dish washer. Fire place. Ceiling fans with light fixtures in all rooms. Updated kitchen cabinets and counter tops. Recessed lighting. Wired for surround sound and internet. High efficiency washer. HVAC Heat Pump.

No Pets Allowed



