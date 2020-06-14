Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

249 Apartments for rent in Burke Centre, VA with garage

Burke Centre apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ...

1 of 34

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
10728 ACORN KNOLL COURT
10728 Acorn Knoll Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1980 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Well maintained 3BR, 2.5BA home located on wooded cul-de-sac.

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
12249 WYE OAK COMMONS CIRCLE
12249 Wye Oak Commons Circle, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2312 sqft
EXTRA LARGE FOUR LEVEL TOWNHOUSE W/ONE CAR GARAGE IN GREAT LOCATION IN BURKE FOR A GREAT PRICE.MASTER BEDROOM ON SEPARATE LEVEL.BEDROOM 2&3 ON 4TH LEVEL.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
10733 BEAR OAK CT
10733 Bear Oak Court, Burke Centre, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
Fabulous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home sited at the crown of a cul-de-sac in sought after Burke Centre. This home has been freshly painted, with new carpeting added in all bedrooms and on stairs to upper level.
Results within 1 mile of Burke Centre

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5988 Meadow Brook Dr.
5988 Meadow Brook Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1962 sqft
5988 Meadow Brook Dr. Available 06/26/20 Luxury 3BR, 3.5BA, 2car garage TH in Burke - Luxury 3BR 3.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5342 CRISTFIELD CT
5342 Cristfield Court, Fairfax Station, VA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1636 sqft
Video Walkthrough - Don't miss out on the opportunity to enjoy the cul de sac lifestyle. This charming and spacious two story home features lots of storage, wood detailing, vaulted ceilings with not one but two sunlight windows. .

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6502 OLD STONE FENCE ROAD
6502 Old Stone Fence Road, Fairfax Station, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Rear Carriage house available for rent, ALL UTILITIES included, except WIFI - 2 Bedroom 2 bath located on quiet, park like setting, wooded lot, with fenced yard, deck with barbecue, convection oven for cooking, built-in microwave.
Results within 5 miles of Burke Centre
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
$
20 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,588
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1096 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
33 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,649
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1103 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
34 Units Available
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1362 sqft
Located near I-95 and I-495. Fantastic views of the Potomac River. These recently renovated homes include beautiful cabinetry and wood flooring, as well as an on-site pool, fitness center and convenience store.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
32 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,383
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1025 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
Verified

1 of 114

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
113 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1131 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
19 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,561
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
158 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,775
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5002 Gadsen Dr
5002 Gadsen Drive, Kings Park West, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
3360 sqft
5002 Gadsen Dr Available 07/15/20 Updated and immaculate 4 bed/3.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4190 Lord Culpeper Ln
4190 Lord Culpeper Lane, Fairfax, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2700 sqft
Townhouse located in Fairfax City - Property Id: 289357 AMAZING TOWN HOUSE IN THE HEART OF FAIRFAX CITY! 3 BR, 3.5 BATH, TWO CAR GARAGE, END UNIT. WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT ALL 3 LEVELS. TWO SIDED GAS FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM LEADING TO DEC K.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4108 LAMARRE DR
4108 Lamarre Drive, Fairfax, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Well cared for, very nice split foyer, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, garage, deck, large fenced yard nestled among hardwoods, wonderful residential neighborhood end of street, no through street, privacy, close to Old Town Fairfax City, transportation

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
11430 ABNER AVENUE
11430 Abner Avenue, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1600 sqft
Vacant and Easy to Show! Beautiful, Bright and Spacious. This luxury 3 level brick front townhome is in the desirable area of Fairfax (Fairfax Corner). Extremely well maintained.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
10120 BALLYNAHOWN CIRCLE
10120 Ballynahown Circle, Fairfax, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2660 sqft
TWO MASTER BEDROOMS(ONE ON MAIN LEVEL) BOTH WITH EN SUITE BATHS**FEELS LIKE A SINGLE FAMILY HOME***UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES** FAMILY ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING***2 GAS FIREPLACES***GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS***PRIV FENCED PATIO

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4207 KERRIGAN LANE
4207 Kerrigan Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1740 sqft
Nicely updated garage townhome ready for you! Minutes to major transportation routes, restaurants and shopping. Three Finished levels with a three level rear bump out.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8106 LITTLE RIDGE LANE
8106 Little Ridge Lane, Crosspointe, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,700
3806 sqft
Tenants have moved out and home is ready for you! Rarely available Cornell model with 2 story family room. Colonial 5+ BR.3.5 BA, 2 car garage, sun room, deck, back to woods and walk to lake. MBR with soaking tub and separate shower.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4209 RIDGE TOP ROAD
4209 Ridge Top Road, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
66078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo-Style Apartment Living!SHORT/LONG Term Leases,Kit w/Granite/SS App.W/D, Garage,Fitness Ctr, Billiard,Pool.Pet deposit. Prices subject to change daily. PLEASE CALL LEASING OFFICE FOR AVAILABILITY. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE DAILY.
City Guide for Burke Centre, VA

Situated on nearly 2000 acres, Burke Centre VA is like a private oasis with city like amenities with a small-town feel.

Burke Centre is a census-designated place within Fairfax County, VA. However, it is a unique town in that it is a planned residential community. Although it may be in a residential community, residents are just minutes from great food, shopping and entertainment. In fact, there are several excellent eateries embedded within the planned community for those who want to stay close to home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Burke Centre, VA

Burke Centre apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

