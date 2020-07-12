Apartment List
/
VA
/
brandermill
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM

50 Apartments for rent in Brandermill, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brandermill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
12 Units Available
Bandermill
Hunter's Chase Apartments
5200 Hunt Master Dr, Brandermill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1100 sqft
This community features a picnic area, swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The shopping and dining at the Market Square Shopping Center is just a short drive away.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bandermill
14025 SouthShore Rd
14025 Southshore Road, Brandermill, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3098 sqft
Newly built 5 Bdrm Home off Hull St and 288!!!! - It's time to live the "Good Life" with Good Life Builders in Southshore! Are you looking for luxurious living with views of the Swift Creek Reservoir? This E-Life Signature floor plan has it! Live

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Bandermill
3803 Timber Ridge Road
3803 Timber Ridge Road, Brandermill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2278 sqft
This home is located in a sought after neighborhood with a park like setting and a freshly painted exterior , new roof and new windows. If you love nature you will appreciate the natural landscape (which landlord maintains) and walking paths.
Results within 1 mile of Brandermill

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2242 Rose Family Dr
2242 Rose Family Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2600 sqft
2242 Rose Family Dr Available 09/01/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Watermill! - Lovely 2600 Sq Ft Home located in convenient and highly desired neighborhood.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
7501 Winning Colors Court
7501 Winning Colors Ct, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1564 sqft
Freshly painted two-story colonial on a large (.4 acre) cul de sac lot. Hardwood downstairs, vaulted family room , large rear deck with privacy fence for entertaining, brick patio, ceiling fans. CHESTERFIELD COUNTY SCHOOLS!! Fireplace inoperable.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
7306 Key Deer Court
7306 Key Deer Court, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1741 sqft
306 Key Deer Court is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single-family home located in the Deer Run subdivision in Chesterfield County.
Results within 5 miles of Brandermill
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
76 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1305 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1255 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Summit at Bon Air
1701 Irondale Rd, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1340 sqft
Bright units with eat-in kitchens near SR-147. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring air conditioning and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pool and clubhouse on site. Furnished units available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
6 Units Available
Bristol Village at Charter Colony
500 Bristol Village Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet, residential area close to major highways and downtown Richmond. Units offer huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer and extra storage space. Community has a car wash area, pool and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
115 Units Available
The Vue At Westchester Commons
400 Perimeter Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
999 sqft
You’ll love all our Midlothian, Virginia, community has to offer. Consider your new apartment a relaxing oasis amid the hustle and bustle of Westchester Commons.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
6 Units Available
Rockwood Park
3310 Old Courthouse Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1105 sqft
Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with open floor plans, private balconies and lots of natural light. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and manicured grounds.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
The Park at Salisbury
401 Lancaster Gate Drive, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1283 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with sunrooms, black appliance packages, under-cabinet LED lighting, custom wood cabinetry, Roman soaking tubs, and tray ceilings. In Midlothian near Regal Cinemas and Westchester Commons.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
511 Old Hundred Road
511 Old Hundred Road, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2448 sqft
2,448 sq ft of living space in one of the most unique homes in Midlothian!!!!! 4 bdrms, in law suite!!! - PICTURES CANNOT DO JUSTICE TO THIS GORGEOUS HOME!! Complete new kitchen revocation including new solid wood custom cabinets, highest grade

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
13009 Scotter Hills Dr
13009 Scotter Hills Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1629 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom town home in The Grove. Hardwood flooring on the first floor, two car garage. All the appliances convey. There is a deck out back for entertaining. All the exterior maintenance and use of the pool is included in the lease

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Rockwood
2412 Sunset Hills Terrace
2412 Sunset Hills Terrace, Rockwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1645 sqft
Colonial style 3 BR, 2.5 BA, single-family home, located in the Brandon Subdivision conveniently located off Courthouse Rd. and I-195, in Chesterfield. This home features a nicely landscaped yard with a paved driveway, and attached 1.5 car garage.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
16100 Hampton Summit Drive
16100 Hampton Summit Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2109 sqft
Great Home in Hampton Park - Looking for First Floor Living? Two Main Level BR's! MAIN LEVEL MASTER SUITE w/Hardwood Floors, Walk-In closet & Private Bath, Additional Main Level Light Filled BR w/Walk-In Closet & access to Full Hall Bath.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
14219 Jeffries Pl
14219 Jeffries Way, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
Great opportunity to lease a home in one of Midlothian's most popular communities, Charter Colony. This 4 bed/2.5 bath transitional home provides you with just under 2500 square feet of beautiful living space.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
956 Gorham Ct
956 Gorham Court, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2174 sqft
Amazing 4 Bedroom Home Available in Chesterfield - Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in one of Chesterfields most desired school districts.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1332 Winfree Creek Lane
1332 Winfree Creek Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
2150 sqft
1332 Winfree Creek Lane Available 09/01/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom Townhome in Midlothian's Winterfield Crossing Available September 1st! - Immaculate - like new, three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home conveniently located off of Midlothian Turnpike

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rockwood
1801 Northcreek Drive
1801 Northcreek Drive, Rockwood, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1878 sqft
1801 Northcreek Drive Available 08/03/20 Chesterfield County - Located in Chesterfield County this home has upgraded appliances, formal dining room, paved driveway, skylights, closet pantry, walk up attic and much more! Pets are possible with

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7806 Winding Ash Court
7806 Winding Ash Court, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1236 sqft
7806 Winding Ash Court Available 05/15/20 Ashbrook Subdvision - Ranch style home on cut-de-sac lot with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, family room with gas fireplace, eat-in kitchen, laminate flooring throughout, heat pump/central air, one car

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
704 Bristol Village Drive, #304
704 Bristol Village Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1077 sqft
704 Bristol Village Drive, #304 Available 06/05/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom (Plus Loft) Condo in Midlothian's Bristol Village at Charter Colony - Beautiful condo in private residential neighborhood of Charter Colony.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3535 Pease Road
3535 Pease Road, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1920 sqft
Gorgeous Home in Chesterfield! - Rent-$1615 This spacious home has tons to offer! It has 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Dining Room, Breakfast Area in Kitchen, Huge Family Room, and Laundry Room.
City Guide for Brandermill, VA

"Up men to your posts! Don't forget today that you are from old Virginia." -- George Edward Pickett, general in the Confederates States Army

Located about 30 minutes from Richmond International Airport in Midlothian, Virginia, Brandermill is made up of 3,700 custom homes over 2,444 acres, 450 of which are commercial. This also includes 8 miles of shoreline bordering the Swift Creek Reservoir, 15 miles of walking / biking paths and 3 community pools. Although its claim to fame as a "Best Planned Community in America" may be a little outdated because it was recognized in 1977, the architects of this community are not. They are constantly updating their building plans and permits, and building new commercial properties. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Brandermill, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brandermill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Brandermill 1 BedroomsBrandermill 2 BedroomsBrandermill 3 BedroomsBrandermill Apartments with Balcony
Brandermill Apartments with GarageBrandermill Apartments with GymBrandermill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrandermill Apartments with Parking
Brandermill Apartments with PoolBrandermill Apartments with Washer-DryerBrandermill Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandermill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Laurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VAManchester, VAFarmville, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAAshland, VA
Bellwood, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAPrince George, VAWoodlake, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bandermill

Apartments Near Colleges

Longwood UniversityUniversity of Richmond
J Sargeant Reynolds Community CollegeVirginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Union University