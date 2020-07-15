All apartments in Blacksburg
Find more places like 219 Highview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blacksburg, VA
/
219 Highview Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:20 PM

219 Highview Drive

219 Highview Drive · (540) 739-3378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Blacksburg
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

219 Highview Drive, Blacksburg, VA 24060
Murphy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This lovely home on a culdesac has a lot to offer. This brick ranch has recently had several updates. New flooring, new paint, central air and heat and a new open floor plan are just a few of the new changes. There are two sun porches opening into the back yard. The garage has a loft with lots of storage and a wonderful wall of windows making it another patio. There is a washing and dryer in the home. No smoking and no students. Dogs welcome
This lovely home on a culdesac has a lot to offer. This brick ranch has recently had several updates. New flooring, new paint, central air and heat and a new open floor plan are just a few of the new changes. There are two sun porches opening into the back yard. The garage has a loft with lots of storage and a wonderful wall of windows making it another patio. There is a washing and dryer in the home. No smoking and no students. Dogs welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Highview Drive have any available units?
219 Highview Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 219 Highview Drive have?
Some of 219 Highview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Highview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
219 Highview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Highview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Highview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 219 Highview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 219 Highview Drive offers parking.
Does 219 Highview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Highview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Highview Drive have a pool?
No, 219 Highview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 219 Highview Drive have accessible units?
No, 219 Highview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Highview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Highview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Highview Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 219 Highview Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 219 Highview Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Blacksburg 3 BedroomsBlacksburg Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Blacksburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Blacksburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Roanoke, VASalem, VA
Daleville, VAChristiansburg, VA
Radford, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Roanoke CollegeJefferson College of Health Sciences
Virginia Western Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity