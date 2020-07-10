Apartment List
/
VA
/
blacksburg
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:29 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Blacksburg, VA with washer-dryer

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woodbine - Wyatt
1100 Cottonwood Dr.
1100 Cottonwood Drive, Blacksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House - This is a 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House with 1 car garage and fenced back yard with large deck. Unit has hardwood floors, gas heat, central a/c, washer/dryer, dishwasher, disposal, stove, refrigerator and microwave.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Blacksburg
401 South Main St Unit 301
401 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1458 sqft
Unique Clay Court Condo - One of only 4 loft units, this 2 story one and a half bath condo boasts over 1,400 square feet! Enjoy the gorgeous view of Downtown, Virginia Tech and the mountains from the deck.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Shenandoah
1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103
1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Blacksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1484 sqft
PREMIUM UNIT- The Pearis Mountain units feature four bedrooms and four full baths. They each have a stylish balcony that overlooks the pool and central lawn area.
Results within 5 miles of Blacksburg

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
685 E. Main Street
685 East Main Street Northeast, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
685 E. Main Street Available 10/15/20 Christiansburg 3 bedroom Available in October - 3 Bedroom 2 bath. Large basement with a recreation room. Partially fenced yard. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove included.

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
515 Falling Branch Road
515 Falling Branch Road, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2006 sqft
515 Falling Branch Road Available 09/15/20 Huff Heritage Townhome- 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath - Available Sept 15th - Huff Heritage Community- Spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath townhouse with garage, covered patio and sunroom; washer/dryer included.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
525 Twisted Oak Drive
525 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. Available Now! - Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. The Chelsea Floorplan- Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
415 Twisted Oak Drive
415 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. Available Now! - Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. The Chelsea Floorplan- Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
170 Twig Street
170 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2266 sqft
4 Bed, 4 Bath, Brand New Townhome in Oak Tree Community - Luxury Townhome, New Construction, 4 Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths, Granite Countertops, LVT flooring throughout, pet friendly, Washer/Dryer included.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
700 Tall Oak Blvd
700 Tall Oak Boulevard Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1425 sqft
700 Tall Oak Blvd Available 07/15/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 2 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath with Garage - This unit comes complete with 2 Master Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Fireplace, Garage and Washer and Dryer. Apply online today! (RLNE5655522)

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
175 Twig Street
175 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2178 sqft
4 Bedrooms; 4.5 Baths; w/ a Study / Office; 3 Levels;- Brand new townhouse unit located in Oak Tree Christiansburg! - Spacious Brand New, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom townhouse located in the popular Oak Tree community.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
950 Life DR
950 Life Drive, Montgomery County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
925 sqft
Find the comforts of home in a beautiful & convenient location! Monthly rentals available for our fully furnished, executive apartments as a superior alternative to extended stay hotels.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
139 Franklin Park Court
139 Franklin Parke Court Southwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
139 Franklin Park Court Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Three Bedroom Two and Half Bath home available in Christiansburg - Three Bedroom Townhome located close to I-81, 460, and downtown Christiansburg Large living room with laminate flooring
Results within 10 miles of Blacksburg

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
149 Monroe St.
149 Monroe Street, Radford, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
149 Monroe St. Available 08/25/20 Radford Two Bedroom. Available in August - 2 bedroom home with cute kitchen, dining area, and single bath. Mudroom with laundry area, large living room, and covered porch. Located on Monroe Terrace in Radford.

Similar Pages

Blacksburg 3 BedroomsBlacksburg Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Blacksburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Blacksburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Roanoke, VASalem, VADaleville, VA
Radford, VACave Spring, VAVinton, VA
Christiansburg, VAHollins, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Roanoke CollegeJefferson College of Health Sciences
Virginia Western Community College