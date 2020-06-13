/
16 Apartments for rent in Beckley, WV📍
Pikeview Apartments
315 Pikeview Dr, Beckley, WV
1 Bedroom
$899
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1080 sqft
Contemporary units with sound control construction and exceptional closet space. 24/7 emergency maintenance. Enjoy a car cleaning center, tennis court and community center on site. Right by I-64. Near Cranberry Creek Shopping Center.
507 Carriage Dr
507 Carriage Drive, Beckley, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse behind Raleigh General - Property Id: 107192 Recently remodeled townhouse on Carriage Drive behind Raleigh General hospital. Close to doctors, grocery, pharmacy, and school.
111 MAIN STREET
111 Main Street, Beckley, WV
Studio
$1,200
4885 sqft
Reception Area with Conference room and 4 other office spaces. His and Her Bathrooms. Tons of Storage in Back with 2 separate storage areas. Uptown close to court house banks etc. Off Street Parking.
2401 SOUTH KANAWHA STREET
2401 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV
Studio
$1,452
980 sqft
This office is located in the Beckley Medical Arts Building. Located right off the interstate and across from Black Knight Country Club. Tons of parking and in a great location. 5 offices with waiting room and reception area.
820 JOHNSTOWN ROAD
820 Johnstown Road, Beckley, WV
Studio
$600
776 sqft
Great Location for Business Office. Easy access and well traveled road frontage. Tenant pays Electric Bill only. Trash Pick Up and small storage building provided. This property is Realtor owned
101 NORTH KANAWHA STREET
101 N Kanawha St, Beckley, WV
Studio
$2,394
1751 sqft
Professionally decorated offices with granite, marble with solid cherry paneling & trim. This suite has 5 offices & conference room with cherry & recessed lighting etc.
317 Bair Street
317 Bair Street, Beckley, WV
2 Bedrooms
$700
708 sqft
"Coming Available Soon!" Rent/Rent to own 5,000 down sale price 65,000 July 15th 317 Bair Street Beckley, WV 25801 2 Bedroom 1 bath House Washer and Dryer Hookups, Front Porch, Small Back yard Monthly Cost: 600.00 Move in Cost: 730.
300 Myers Ave
300 Myers Avenue, Beckley, WV
3 Bedrooms
$750
1020 sqft
"Coming Available Soon" 300 Myers Ave Beckley, WV 25801 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House Washer and dryer hookups, Large yard, front porch, and back deck. Monthly Cost: 750.00 Move in Cost: 880.00 Pets Welcome: contact us for details
1000 S. Kanawha St.
1000 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV
2 Bedrooms
$650
1249 sqft
"Coming Available Soon" 1000 South Kanawha Street, Beckley WV 25801 2 Bedroom with 3 Bed possibility, One Bathroom Washer and Dryer hookups, hardwood floors small yard, front and back porches Rent Monthly: is $650.00 Move in Cost: 780.
133 East Main Street - A
133 E Main St, Beckley, WV
1 Bedroom
$860
600 sqft
This totally refurbished apartment has great downtown location being beside the YMCA and a very short walk to WVU Tech campus. Rent includes water, sewage, garbage, parking, internet and 24/7 security system camera access.
1900 South Fayette Street
1900 South Fayette Street, Beckley, WV
Studio
$985
7200 sqft
Large tall warehouse building 60' X 120' X 40' high no heat, no concrete, no plumbing has electricity and lights. large garage doors on each end. easy access on one door from street.
Results within 1 mile of Beckley
200 GEORGE STREET
200 George Street, Raleigh County, WV
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
Office space in a very nice building with entrance/exit from front and back of property. Has Reception area that is very open with windows etc.
237 Sidney Street
237 Sidney Street, Raleigh County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1344 sqft
modern split entry with 2 car garage on dead end street in convenient location. built in 2008 has zoned air condition with heat pump. 3 bedroom 3 full bath with family room and living room. small low maintenance yard. 0
Results within 5 miles of Beckley
127 BLUE ANGEL LANE
127 Blue Angel Lane, Raleigh County, WV
Studio
$2,500
6000 sqft
Located in Industrial Park and close to Interstate and Airport. Very large warehouse 6000 Square feet with three separate garage doors and additional lot behind building. Would also be great for gymnastics, gym, storage etc.
837 Glenview Road
837 Glenview Road, Raleigh County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$695
800 sqft
Available Now! 837 Glenview Rd. 2 Bed, 1 bath home. Monthly rent is $695. Pets welcome with deposit. Total cost to move in $825.00 Call or message us today for more information or to schedule a viewing.
266 Forest Road
266 Forest Road, Beaver, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2518 sqft
"Coming Available Soon" 266 Forest Road in Daniels! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, brick ranch with 2 car garage. Over 2,500sq. ft. of living space, plus a 1 bedroom, 1 bath tiny home on the property as well! Includes a 575sq. ft.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Beckley rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,200.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Beckley from include Dunbar, South Charleston, and Charleston.